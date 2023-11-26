Sierra Leone under curfew as prisoners on the loose

Sierra Leone has been placed under a nationwide curfew as armed men broke into a prison, setting inmates free.

Detainees from Central Padema Road prison in the capital city Freetown were released on Sunday morning, an official at the facility told BBC News.

Earlier on, the gunmen had attacked a military barracks in the city.

Residents reported hearing gunshots at the barracks, which are close to the presidential residence.

After the attack, the Ministry of Information declared an immediate curfew and "strongly" recommended people across the West African country stay indoors.

President Julius Maada Bio said calm has been restored and a manhunt launched to find all of the gunmen.

However, the BBC's Umaru Fofana, basedin Freetown, reports that there is still disorder in the city.

He drove past soldiers carrying heavy weaponry in a seized police vehicle, and saw others chanting that that they planned to "clean Sierra Leone".

In June, President Julius Maada Bio was re-elected after narrowly missing a run-off.

Two months later, a number of soldiers were arrested and accused of plotting a coup against the president.

A string of countries in West and Central Africa are under military rule after a series of coups, including neighbouring Guinea.

Additional reporting from Umaru Fofana