Sierra’s Logan Kilbert makes Central Section history

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sierra’s Logan Kilbert is now the all-time leading scorer in Central Section history. The Chieftains star hit a shot from beyond the arc in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Edison to reach 2,884 points.

Kilbert broke the record previously held by Washington Union’s Tre’von Willis.

“Honestly, I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. I tried to clear my mind before the game, I didn’t want to think about it, because then, I would just get in my own head” said Kilbert.

The Chieftains went on to beat Edison 62-60. Kilbert finished with 36 points.

