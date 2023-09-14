Sierra Madre woman returns home to find bear inside

Police and wildlife officials were called to a home in Sierra Madre Wednesday morning after a bear broke into a home and enjoyed some food in the refrigerator. Officers were dispatched to the home in the 100 block of South Hermosa Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. after the homeowners arrived and called 911, the Sierra Madre Police Department said. “I was walking through my courtyard and I glanced to the left where my side door is and it was wide open,” homeowner Chelsea Mapanda told KTLA. KTLA's Rachel Menitoff reports on September 13, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/bear-believed-to-be-inside-sierra-madre-home-after-ransacking-fridge/

