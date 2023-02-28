Sierra Nevada buried under record snow
Residents of Soda Springs, California, are dealing with an estimated 36 feet of snowfall this winter, with more predicted on the way.
Car enthusiasts tend to see many more cars than the average person, yet, it doesn’t necessarily mean they get a chance encounter with the car they love. Last week, we asked readers what their white whale car was. The responses were wide-ranging, from rare cars to the seemingly most common. Here are your picks.
Desert Sun readers sound off about current events in today's letters to the editor.
China has ordered closer adherence to the dictates of the ruling Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping in legal education, demanding that schools “oppose and resist Western erroneous views” such as constitutional government, separation of powers, and judicial independence. The order was dated Sunday, a week before China’s ceremonial parliament begins its annual session and reinforces the leading role on ideology assumed by Xi, who is named no less than 25 times in the document. Already China’s most powerful leader in decades, Xi was granted a third five-year term as party leader last year and has removed term limits on the presidency, effectively allowing him to rule for life.
Tens of thousands of Californians were still without power on Monday morning, after an unusual bout of winter weather battered the state with rain and snow this weekend. Nearly 45,000 customers across the state had no electricity, with almost 6,000 of those households located in Los Angeles County, according to outage tracking website PowerOutage.us. More than 13,400…
Here's the latest coverage of a winter storm in the Sierra for Feb. 27 at 8 a.m.
A doctor called one case the worst eye infection he’d ever seen. It was the beginning of a national outbreak caused by an extremely worrisome bacteria — one that some say heralds an era in which antibiotics no longer work and seemingly routine infections get horribly out of hand. The infections were found in different parts of the body — in the blood of some patients, in the lungs of others.
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg times out the rain, snow and wind ahead. She also shows when things calm down this week.
L.A.'s mountains aren't always a grounding landmark in the West. But when they emerge from a winter storm, gleaming in white snow, there's nothing like them.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, spoke over the phone with the Chairman of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, discussing military aid to Ukraine and the situation on the battlefield, Zaluzhnyi reported via a Telegram post on Feb. 27.
Kings at Thunder: How to watch, lineups, injury reports and broadcast for Tuesday.
Lonnie Walker IV is trying to remind himself that falling out of the Lakers' rotation is simply a challenge that he must overcome.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Houston police arrested three people during a street takeover on Saturday, including one person who had a 13-year-old child in their car.
On Sunday, the Russian forces tried to conduct unsuccessful offensive actions on Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Shakhtarsk fronts. Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook Details: Over the course of the day, Russian forces delivered 11 airstrikes and carried out 17 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on civilian infrastructure of the city of Kherson and along the contact line in Donetsk Oblast.
Pros in the Arnold Palmer Invitational must survive what was in 2022 the most difficult set of par 3s on Tour, minus the majors.
The Vera Institute of Justice has received hundreds of millions of dollars in immigration-related government contracts. Now, Sen. Chuck Grassley is seeking oversight answers.
Stylist Jessica Paster also revealed that the White Lotus star went through seven fittings for her red carpet look
The airspace over a St Petersburg airport was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning amid unconfirmed reports that an unidentified object such as a drone had been spotted flying over it. Source: flightradar24
The CDC is warning of a strain of shigella bacteria that appears to be resistant to antibiotics.
Security forces in Indonesia's restive Papua region have surrounded separatists holding captive a New Zealand pilot, but will exercise restraint while negotiations for his release continue, a top security official said on Tuesday. Philip Mehrtens, a Susi Air pilot, was taken hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TNPB) on Feb. 7 after landing in the remote region of Nduga. The rebels say they will not release Mehrtens, 37, unless Indonesia's government recognises the region's independence and withdraws its troops.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersEarlier this month, white representatives in the Mississippi House approved a bill to create a new district—that includes all of the majority-white neighborhoods in Jackson, a capital city that is 83 percent Black. This includes creating a criminal justice system for the district, overseen by an all-white power base.Under House Bill 1020, the white conservative chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court would handpick the new distr