Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as federally endangered

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2014. file photo provided by the National Park Service from a motion-sensitive camera, a Sierra Nevada red fox walks in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, that it will list the red fox as an endangered species, estimating its population now totals fewer than 40 individuals in an area of California stretching from just south of Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park. (National Park Service via AP, File)
SCOTT SONNER
·3 min read

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The slender, bushy-tailed Sierra Nevada red fox will be listed as an endangered species, federal wildlife officials announced Monday, saying its population has dipped to just 40 animals in area of California stretching from Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided against listing a distinct population of the foxes in the southern Cascade Range of Oregon and near Lassen Peak in Northern California.

But it said in a listing rule to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday that the Sierra Nevada segment south of Tahoe “is in danger of extinction throughout all of its range.”

“While the exact number remains unknown and is also subject to change with new births and deaths, it is well below population levels that would provide resiliency, redundancy and representation to the population.”

It provided no estimate of the number of red foxes remaining in the Cascade Range.

One of the rarest mammals in North America, the red foxes in the Sierra already are vulnerable due to threats of wildfire, drought, competition in coyotes, reductions in prey and inbreeding with non-native foxes.

Additional future threats include climate change, as scientists project continuing loss of snowpack and of the general subalpine habitat to which the Sierra Nevada population segment has adapted, the agency said.

This will likely lead to increased numbers of coyotes in high-elevation areas and to increased competition between coyotes and Sierra Nevada foxes for prey, the service said.

Some biologists believed 20 years ago the Sierra Nevada population already had gone extinct before a small remnant population was confirmed in 2010. California banned red fox trapping in 1974.

The Center for Biological Diversity first petitioned for federal protection in 2011 and filed lawsuits in 2013 and 2019 before the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed the species for addition to the endangered list in 2020.

The Sierra Nevada red fox has declined dramatically because of poisoning and trapping, habitat destruction from logging and livestock grazing and disturbance from off-road vehicles and snowmobiles, said Jeff Miller, a senior conservation advocate for the center. He said the animals face the same threats in the Cascade Mountains to Mount Hood, Oregon.

“This is an important step, but the Fish and Wildlife Service should also protect these imperiled animals in the Cascades,” he said Monday.

The Sierra Nevada red fox is one of 10 North American subspecies of the red fox. The small, doglike carnivores stretch about 3.5 feet (1.1 meter) long and have elongated snouts, pointed ears and large tails.

With deep winter coats and small toe pads, they are specially equipped to adapt to cold, snowy areas. They feed on small mammals.

The Fish and Wildlife Service noted it is not proposing designation of critical habitat for the species at this time because habitat “does not appear to be a limiting factor for the species.”

The agency estimates the 18 to 39 animals remaining in the Sierra extend south of California State Highway 88 from just south of Lake Tahoe into the easternmost portion of Yosemite Park in Tuolumne and Madera counties, as well as portions of Alpine, Mono, Fresno and Inyo counties.

Most of the foxes — between 10 and 31 — are known to occupy an area north of Yosemite. About five have been spotted just east of Yosemite, and three have been identified south of Yosemite, in the general area of Mono Creek. All sightings have been on federal land.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wildfire situation may worsen this week

    The weather pattern is set to change multiple times across the Northwest during the first week of August, which could complicate the ongoing wildfire battles.

  • The new Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer really lives up to its name

    Ruben Fleischer’s Venom was a surprise hit in 2018—the surprise coming from the fact that it wasn’t great, that it was a Spider-Man movie without Spider-Man, and that star Tom Hardy seemingly used the movie as an excuse to try out another weird and mumbly voice—and now a sequel is on the way from director Andy Serkis, who knows some things about CG creations like Venom. The sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will feature the big-screen debut of Carnage, the extremely edgy ‘90s comic book chara

  • Viral TikTok shows an orangutan sporting sunglasses after a tourist dropped them in its zoo enclosure

    In the TikTok video, which has gained 28 million views, an orangutan is shown trying on a zoo visitor's sunglasses - just like a human would.

  • A killer whale stranded on rocks in Alaska was saved after a group of people spotted it and kept it wet until the tide rose

    Six hours after the orca was spotted by a group on a boat the tide rose and the whale was able to swim back out to sea.

  • "Noodle-Like" Amphibians That Can Grow Up to 5 Feet Long Discovered in Florida Canal

    These weird, limbless creatures aren’t native to the United States.

  • Sharks fleeing toxic red tide take refuge in Florida canal

    Lemon, blacktip, bonnethead and nurse sharks retreat from sea as state struggles to contain pollution problemFlorida red tide: is fertilizer plant spill making it worse? Bonnethead sharks were among the species seen in the Florida canal. Photograph: Mark Conlin/Alamy Hundreds of coastal sharks have taken refuge in a Florida canal, apparently to escape the effects of a toxic red tide outbreak killing hundreds of tons of marine animals. Residents of Buttonwood Harbor, on Longboat Key, recorded unu

  • A giant panda on loan from China has given birth to twin cubs weighing less than one-third of a pound

    Female pandas ovulate once a year. The zoo's associate director called the twins' birth in Saint-Aignan, France, an "exceptional" event.

  • Earth's energy imbalance removes almost all doubt from human-made climate change

    A new study found a less than 1 percent probability that a growing imbalance between the amount of energy Earth absorbs and what it emits out occurred naturally.

  • The $20 Million Bioengineering Gambit to Save the Northern White Rhino

    We have the science and technology to bring animals back from extinction. But should we use it?

  • Survivor of capsized lift boat details escape during hearing

    A man who was on a liftboat that capsized off the coast of Louisiana in April, killing 13 people on board, on Monday recalled how he hammered on a window with a fire extinguisher, was sucked into the sea by a wave and then prayed to God to calm the seas as he floated in the choppy waters before being rescued. Dwayne Lewis spoke Monday during the first day of what is slated to be a two-week hearing by the Coast Guard into the events of April 13 when a ship called the Seacor Power capsized about seven miles (11 kilometers) off the Louisiana coast. “You’re just begging God to please calm the seas,” said Lewis, who cannot swim, of his time in the water.

  • Orangutan in Viral TikTok Puts on Human's Dropped Sunglasses Before Chucking Them Out of Enclosure

    The mama orangutan realized the sunglasses were from last season and quickly disposed of them.

  • Frenzy of tropical activity in Pacific could create rare weather phenomenon

    A cluster of tropical activity has developed across the Pacific Ocean, as three features battle for dominance and hold the potential for a phenomenon called the Fujiwhara Effect to occur. "Tropical activity has picked up across the eastern Pacific," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva. The three main areas of interest are Tropical Rainstorm 9-E, Hurricane Hilda and Tropical Storm Ignacio. The good news is that all three features are generally moving away from Mexico and will pose no thre

  • Artificial mini-reefs are helping clean Florida's waters

    Artificial mini-reefs are helping clean Florida's waters

  • Flood watches in US West as mudslides close major interstate

    Mudslides from heavy rains caused "extreme damage” to a major interstate and left it blocked with piles of boulders and logs, Colorado transportation officials said Sunday, as forecasters warned of more flash floods in the coming days across the Rocky Mountain and Great Basin regions. The flood risk was elevated for many areas of the West where recent wildfires burned away vegetation and left hillsides more susceptible to erosion, the National Weather Service said. Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado, was closed with no word on when it might re-open after being pounded by flash floods over a three-day period.

  • Stranded killer whale saved after hours-long rescue effort in Alaska

    Orca washed up on Prince of Wales island and was stuck in a crevice of rocks above the tide line After six-hour ordeal, the tide had risen sufficiently to allow it to refloat itself and return to the ocean. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images A killer whale stranded on a rocky shore in Alaska was saved in an hours-long rescue effort by boaters, locals and wildlife officials. The 20-ft (6 metres) orca was spotted washed up on Prince of Wales island last Thursday, apparently stuck in a crevice

  • Meerkat killed when tunnel collapses in habitat, Zoo Miami says. It’s not the first time.

    A Zoo Miami meerkat named Gizmo died over the weekend after being stuck in a tunnel that collapsed in his habitat, according to zoo officials.

  • Murder Hornet Season Is Here and Scientists Are Flying Blind

    WSDANo horror of 2020 could top COVID-19. But “murder hornets” came close.The Asian giant hornet—a nearly 2-inch hornet native to Asia, scientifically known as the Vespa mandarinia and terrifyingly known as the “murder hornet”—was found in the U.S. for the first time in late 2019, with scientists finding the dreaded insect scattered throughout Washington’s Whatcom County last year, including a large nest. It became an icon of a hellscape time, with people across the U.S. wondering if the hornets

  • What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

    The planet and the way we live on it are constantly changing. Buena Vista Images via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What will the Earth be like in 500 years? — Lotte, Brookline, Massachusetts Scientists can make some pretty accurate forecasts about the future. But predicting what the Earth will be like 500 years from now is a difficult task because there are many

  • 'These skills will keep you alive': Survivalist schools see surge amid climate crisis

    "If something breaks down, if the grid drops out, all of this modern technology fails us instantaneously," instructor Shane Hobel said. "These skills will keep you alive — period."

  • Massive debris flows after monsoon rain in Colorado

    Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captures massive debris flows along the Pine Gulch Fire burn scar after monsoon rain in De Beque, Colorado, on July 31.