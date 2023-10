TechCrunch

Plenful, a startup developing workflow automation tools for healthcare providers, has emerged from stealth with $9 million in a funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Co-founder and CEO Joy Liu says that the proceeds will be put toward building out Plenful's platform, growing the company's 20-person team (particularly on the engineering, product development, sales and operations sides) and scaling Plenful's customer base, which currently stands at around 20 healthcare companies. "The pharmacy industry is facing technician burnout and workload overload, contributing to high turnover rates and high labor shortage in the industry," Liu told TechCrunch in an email interview "Plenful helps save time on menial-tasks by automating administrative work to free up time and allow technicians and care teams to focus on top of license activities."