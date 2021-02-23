Sierra Wireless: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) _ Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $956,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The wireless broadband modem maker posted revenue of $120.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $49.3 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $448.6 million.

Sierra Wireless shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.37, an increase of 100% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWIR

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Bubbles, bubbles bound for trouble?

    The $6.2 billion-an-hour rise in the value of world stocks since March was dubbed the "mother of all asset bubbles" by BofA analysts last week - and all of a sudden there is a high-pitched hissing sound. Electric car doyen Tesla, which raced up 750% in last year's frenzy, skidded into the red for 2021 on Tuesday, hit by a selloff of tech stocks and a plunge in Bitcoin, in which the carmaker recently invested $1.5 billion. Both are technically in bear markets, defined as down 20% from their latest peaks, although for ultra-volatile Bitcoin which has surged well over 1,000% since March, that was admittedly only a few days ago.

  • How Elon Musk Lost $30 Billion Overnight – and the Title of World’s Richest Man

    Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person, after losing roughly $30 billion from his net worth in a span of less than 24 hours. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index ranking the world’s top 500 wealthiest people, Musk is now worth $183 billion. That puts him second to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is roughly $186 billion. The reason Musk lost so much money so quickly was because Tesla’s stock price plummeted rapidly early this week. The electric carmaker’s stock slid nearly 13% Tuesday morning after closing down 8.5% on Monday. The decline marks the biggest hit Tesla’s stock has taken since last fall, when it closed down over 10% on Sept. 23. Also Read: GameStop, AMC Stocks Drop in After-Hours Trading Following Huge Reddit-Driven Spike Musk is notoriously bullish on nearly all forms of cryptocurrency, but now that Tesla’s stock is even more linked to Bitcoin’s successes or failures its stock volatility has increased. According to a recent SEC filing, Musk authorized Tesla to buy $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin earlier in February in order to “maximize returns on our cash” and have more flexibility. As of now about 3% of Tesla’s cash on hand is converted into Bitcoin. The bet isn’t paying off just yet for Musk, it seems — but analysts think it could. Wedbush Securities Analyst Daniel Ives told CNBC Money Tuesday that Tesla is now inextricably linked with the cryptocurrency markets. “Musk is now tied to the bitcoin story in the eyes of the Street and although Tesla made a billion paper profit in its first month owning the digital gold, it comes with added risk, as seen this week,” Ives said, adding that he does think it’s overall still “a smart move at the right time for Tesla.” Also Read: Reddit Raises $250 Million After #WallStreetBets Dust-Up Musk has an outsized influence on the stock market; he can often cause runs or mass sell-offs of particular stocks with a single tweet to his more than 47 million followers. Throughout the last few months the internet has seen a surge in meme stocks (stocks which an online community, like Reddit’s retail investor forum Wall Street Bets, decide to trade en masse) and cryptocurrency purchases. Another cryptocurrency called Dogecoin was created as a meme coin but experienced a meteoric rise earlier this month because Musk was tweeting about taking the coin’s value “to the moon,” at $1 per share (so far, it’s peaked at about 7 cents). Bitcoin’s value is also experiencing a steep plunge; the cryptocurrency fell about 12% Tuesday. Some index funds are also tanking this week, and the NASDAQ opened 2% lower Tuesday morning. Despite the recent drop, Tesla’s stock is still gaining, and is up roughly 317% compared to this time last year. Read original story How Elon Musk Lost $30 Billion Overnight – and the Title of World’s Richest Man At TheWrap

  • Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

    The boyfriend of a Wyoming woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested, police said Tuesday. Wyatt Lamb, 27, was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday. Lamb was listed as the boyfriend of Rivera's mother, Kassy Orona, 25, on Orona's Facebook page on Monday but the reference had been deleted Tuesday.

  • Top U.S. Senate Democrat directs lawmakers to craft bill to counter China

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he has directed lawmakers to craft a package of measures to counter China's rise, capitalizing on bipartisan hardline sentiment on Beijing in Congress to strengthen the U.S. tech sector and counter unfair practices. Schumer said at a weekly press conference that he has directed committees to craft a bipartisan bill based on legislation he proposed last year seeking funding of $100 billion to spur research in key tech areas, from artificial intelligence to quantum computing and semiconductors. This year's package would target investment in U.S. manufacturing, science and technology, supply chains and semiconductors, Schumer said, adding he intends to have a bill on the Senate floor by "this spring".

  • Bitcoin: Elon Musk loses world's richest title as Tesla falters

    The Tesla chief's wealth has taken a hit as investors sour on Bitcoin and the electric carmaker.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • Tech Stocks Drag Market Down

    Nasdaq futures are down by more than 1.5% in premarket trading.

  • Fed’s Powell Offers Bitcoin Bulls Glimmer of Hope as Price Drops to $45K

    Jerome Powell is likely to reiterate the Fed's pro-stimulus stance later today, possibly putting a floor under bitcoin and stocks.

  • Britvic (LON:BVIC) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 40% Return On Their Investment

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 rises to end 5-session losing streak

    Stocks fell on Tuesday as tech stocks extended their declines.

  • Sovereign wealth funds pull $16.3 billion from market strategies in fourth quarter

    Net outflows from equity strategies managed by third-party fund managers reached $18.5 billion in the final three months of 2020, eVestment data showed. Across all asset classes, net outflows from long-only managers handling sovereign wealth investments were $16.3 billion, the largest amount since the first quarter of 2017, the data showed.

  • Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal

    Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market, with investors rushing into the EV sector, spurred by the rise of Tesla Inc and with emissions regulations toughening in Europe and elsewhere. The deal, which has a transaction equity value of $11.75 billion, includes a $2.1 billion cash contribution from CCIV and a PIPE (private investment in public equity) investment of 2.5 billion from investors. Reuters was first to report last week that Michael Klein had launched a financing effort to back the Lucid deal.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • When Will There Be Another Stock Market 'Crash?' Probably Not Anytime Soon

    History says now isn't the time to fret, especially for investors who don't need their money for at least a few years or more.

  • Warren Buffett Just Gave Himself a $565 Million "Raise"

    Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor alive today. Although Buffett's investing style may not resonate with the get-rich-quick ethos permeating the market in early 2021, few if any investors can match the Oracle of Omaha's long-term track record. According to the 2020 annual shareholder letter from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett led his company to an average annual return of 20.3% over a 55-year stretch.

  • Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

    Buffett has lately been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his tech and banking holdings, and he's not the only billionaire making big moves in energy in 2021

  • 3 Bitcoin Stocks That Could Crash 31% to 66%, According to Wall Street

    For months, the hottest investment on Wall Street has been an asset you won't even find on Wall Street: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). This past Friday, Feb. 19, Bitcoin surged above $56,000 per token, pushing its market cap to north of $1 trillion for the first time. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is up 777% over the same time frame.

  • World shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge

    Gold rose more than 1% and copper prices shot above $9,000 a tonne for the first time since 2011 on the prospect for inflation and growth, while the dollar slumped to multi-year lows against the British pound and the Australian dollar. Oil prices rose on a tight global supply outlook after U.S. production was hammered by frigid weather and an approaching meeting of top crude producers is expected to keep output largely in check. Investors, who have been buying economically sensitive cyclical stocks and selling growth stocks, are preparing for a potential spike in inflation with the U.S. Congress poised to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic-related economic stimulus bill.

  • New Zealand Sovereign Rating Raised After V-Shaped Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating has been raised by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, making it the first developed nation with investment-grade debt to get an upgrade since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The New Zealand dollar rose.S&P lifted its foreign currency rating to AA+ from AA and its local currency rating to AAA from AA+, citing New Zealand’s faster-than-expected economic recovery. The outlook is stable, S&P said in a statement on Monday.“New Zealand is recovering quicker than most advanced economies after the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent government lockdown delivered a severe economic and fiscal shock to the country,” S&P said. “While downside risks persist, such as another outbreak, we expect New Zealand’s fiscal indicators to recover during the next few years.”New Zealand enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from a first-half recession after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s aggressive elimination strategy allowed a lifting of restrictions and resumption of economic activity. Massive fiscal and monetary stimulus also helped gross domestic product return to pre-Covid levels in the third quarter of 2020.The kiwi dollar rose after S&P raised its rating back to levels last seen in 2011. It bought 73.28 U.S. cents at 2:55 p.m. in Wellington from 73.07 cents before the release.The government expects net debt to peak at 52.6% of GDP in 2023 and fall to about 37% by 2035.“Reflecting substantial fiscal support, New Zealand’s net general government debt is much higher than in the past but remains lower than most of its peers,” S&P said. “We believe that New Zealand’s relatively better management of the pandemic means that its credit metrics are in a good position to weather potential deteriorations associated with further negative pressures, including from a possible weakening of the real estate market, at its current rating level.”S&P downgraded the sovereign rating to AA in September 2011, and has had it on a positive outlook since January 2019.(Updates currency in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.