Sif Holding N.V.'s (AMS:SIFG) top owners are private equity firms with 49% stake, while 31% is held by individual investors

Significant control over Sif Holding by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 54% ownership

15% of Sif Holding is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Sif Holding N.V. (AMS:SIFG) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 49% stake, private equity firms possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 31% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Sif Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sif Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Sif Holding. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sif Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Sif Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Egeria Capital Management B.V. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 49% of shares outstanding. With 5.0% and 4.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Moneta Asset Management and SND Participatie B.V. are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Sif Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Sif Holding N.V.. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It appears that the board holds about €206k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of €318m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 31% stake in Sif Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 49%, private equity firms could influence the Sif Holding board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 4.6%, of the Sif Holding stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

