SIFI appoints Jelle Kleijn as Global Head of Acanthamoeba Keratitis to globally lead the effort to deliver the first registered treatment for this rare sight-threatening parasitic eye infection

Given urgency to treat, SIFI has established a dedicated cross-functional team to accelerate the launch of polihexanide monotherapy in Europe and the United States.

CATANIA, Italy, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI, a leading ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Jelle Kleijn, PhD, as Global Head of Acanthamoeba Keratitis.

Jelle Kleijn - SIFI Global Head of Acanthamoeba Keratitis
Jelle Kleijn - SIFI Global Head of Acanthamoeba Keratitis

Jelle will lead the efforts aimed at developing and making polihexanide monotherapy available to Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK) patients. Given the urgency to effectively treat AK to avoid blindness, Jelle leads a newly-established dedicated team to accelerate the launch of this potentially first licensed treatment for this severe eye infection in Europe, United States and elsewhere around the World.

A global pharma executive with extensive experience stemming from drug development, through medical, market access to sales & marketing, Jelle has long standing experience in leadership roles in large pharmaceutical and biotech companies. He and his team have been directly responsible for delivering new treatments to patients suffering from rare and often acutely life-threatening diseases. Jelle holds a PhD and a MSc in Medical Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Groningen.

"I have spent many years of my career working actively to find innovative treatment approaches for patients affected by rare and life-changing disorders. It is with great pleasure that I join the SIFI team to help advance treatment for AK, a devastating acute eye infection. No patients should feel left behind as my mission is to make sure we help find everyone with this severe eye infection, and being able to provide them with an approved treatment, as early as possible," said Jelle Kleijn PhD.

"We are pleased to welcome Jelle Kleijn to the SIFI team," comments Fabrizio Chines, Chairman and CEO, who continues: "Acanthamoeba keratitis is an ultra-rare acute infection of the eye that potentially leads to blindness, and eye loss. Jelle's experience matches the unique challenges that our organisation faces to bring SIFI's first orphan drug to market and, more importantly, the first registered treatment for this severe eye infection. I'm confident that the appointment of Jelle will lead to a positive impact on Acanthamoeba keratitis patients around the world."

SIFI has recently completed patient enrolment in the pivotal phase 3 ODAK trial, comparing polihexanide 0.08% monotherapy versus the combination of polihexanide 0.02% and propamidine 0.1%. SIFI expects top-line results in the second half 2021. Polihexanide has already been granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of AK in both the European Union and United States. It has taken 13 years for the development process of polihexanide as a high-dose 0.08% monotherapy to reach this point. Notably, if approved, it will become the first medicine to be licensed for AK globally.

About polihexanide
Polihexanide is an investigational disinfectant, a polymer, in development for the treatment of AK. It acts on both the trophozoites and cysts of the protozoan Acanthamoeba. It is locally administered as a high-dose 0,08% monotherapy, unlike current unlicensed alternatives which usually involve combination therapy with multiple eye-drop medications.

About Acanthamoeba Keratitis (AK)
AK is a severe corneal infection caused by the parasite Acanthamoeba. AK is a devastating acute eye infection presenting with unbearable pain and extreme light sensitivity. Each day of treatment delay increases the risk of blindness and eye loss. This means that appropriate and timely management is essential. AK is an ultra-rare condition affecting one to four per million people per year, but its incidence has been growing rapidly in recent years. No treatment is currently licensed for this acute eye infection in any country.

About SIFI
SIFI is a leading ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committed through its R&D to improve the quality of life of patients, exporting treatments to more than 20 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico and Turkey.

Key Contact
Sabrina Zappia - Sifi Press & Communication Office
press@sifigroup.com
+393336999669

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sifi-appoints-jelle-kleijn-as-global-head-of-acanthamoeba-keratitis-to-globally-lead-the-effort-to-deliver-the-first-registered-treatment-for-this-rare-sight-threatening-parasitic-eye-infection-301186886.html

SOURCE SIFI Press & Communication Office

Latest Stories

  • 'Honeymoon is not over' between Biden and progressives

    There's a stark contrast — at least for now — between the loud internal disputes between progressives and the Democratic Party’s more moderate establishment that have raged for the past five years.

  • In liberal San Francisco, white responses to George Floyd's killing proved revealing

    George Floyd’s death and the white response had placed an emphatic point on how twin scourges of economic disenfranchisement and racial segregation had manifested, with the pandemic as a backdrop. My role was victim and teacher all at once, and it enraged me. 

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages: sources

    President-elect Joe Biden has made his selections for two key public health positions, sources said on Sunday, as he prepares to take office next month as the coronavirus pandemic rages to new levels across the United States. Biden plans to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said, placing the Latino former congressman in a critical role battling the pandemic. The former vice president is also expected to nominate Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person familiar with the decision said.

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

    The Associated Press has tallied roughly 50 cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies, challenging the result of elections. Trump has gotten one court win. It came in a Pennsylvania case about deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • Hong Kong politician who fled to UK has bank accounts frozen

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who abruptly fled the city last week fearing jail has had his some of bank accounts frozen amid a national security law investigation. Ted Hui Chi-fung, 38, who was one of the 15 former pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned from Hong Kong’s Legislative Council in November, left the former British colony last week amid a political crackdown that has seen the recent imprisonment of high profile pro-democracy activists such as Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai. Hui, who was facing at least nine charges prior to leaving, including criminal damage and perverting the course of justice, initially travelled to Denmark after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers. On arrival, he declared his exile on Facebook. Shortly after Hui’s arrival he discovered that Hong Kong authorities had initially frozen several of his family’s bank accounts, including an account with HSBC. “It is obvious that the regime has made political retaliation through economic oppression and has used the law to suppress my family in order to force the voices of opposition,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the local reports, Hong Kong police said on Sunday they were investigating whether Hui had breached the national security law or laundered money with a crowdfunding campaign, and had frozen some accounts with a total of $850,000 (HKD) (£81,886).

  • US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

    The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • New Zealand's Ardern vows accountability ahead of Christchurch attack report

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday vowed accountability for the families of last year's Christchurch mosque attack victims, ahead of the public release of a major report into the country's worst massacre. Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August for killing 51 Muslim worshippers and injuring dozens of others at two mosques in the South Island city on March 15, 2019. The findings of a royal commission inquiry into the attack will be made public in parliament on Tuesday.

  • Failing to convince Gov. Kemp to flip election, Trump vows to 'win back the White House' at Georgia rally

    In a phone call, Gov. Kemp refused Trump's request for a legislative session to appoint a pro-Trump slate to the Electoral College, reports said.

  • Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede released from prison to finish 16-year sentence doing community service

    The only person convicted of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, will be allowed to finish his sentence doing community service in the city where he has been serving time for 13 years. Rudy Guede, 33, was sentenced in a 2008 fast-track trial to 30 years in prison (later reduced to 16 on appeal) for the killing of 21-year-old student Meredith Kercher of Coulsdon, Surrey. Mr Guede admitted he was present and fled the scene but always denied killing the young Briton, found stabbed to death in the flat she shared with two others in Perugia, Italy, in November 2007. One flatmate, American student Amanda Knox, 33, and her then boyfriend, Italian Raffaele Sollecito, now 36, were also initially convicted of murder in a separate high-profile trial, but were acquitted in 2011, after four years behind bars. They were convicted again in 2014 by a Florence appeals court, but the decision was overturned in 2015 by Italy's highest court, which acquitted them definitively for lack of evidence and errors in the investigation.

  • Biden's pick to head OMB brings experience, Twitter enemies

    Neera Tanden has delighted in labeling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as “Moscow Mitch”; in the wake of the acrimonious vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, she cuttingly dismissed Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins as “the worst.” Tanden, who is president of the Democratic-leaning Center for American Progress and now president-elect Joe Biden’s choice for budget director, has spent years as a partisan combatant willing to go low against both Republicans and left-leaning critics of her former boss Hillary Clinton. Now some of those she's bruised along the way see her upcoming confirmation as a chance to hit back, making her perhaps Biden's most controversial staffing and Cabinet decision yet.

  • Coal mine accident in China kills 18

    Eighteen people died after being trapped in a mine in the Chinese city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the region's second such accident in a little over two months.

  • California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns; some sheriffs push back

    More than 23 million people in Southern California were preparing on Sunday for the harshest lockdowns in the United States as COVID-19 cases spiked to record levels in the country's most populous state. The restrictions in California, ordered by Governor Gavin Newsom to take effect on a region-by-region basis as hospital intensive care unit beds are filled almost to capacity, call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again. Newsom, a first-term Democrat, has threatened to withhold funds from local governments that refuse to carry out the restrictions.

  • How a blow to Australian wine shows tensions with China

    The once successful trade story now represents a worst case scenario of the bilateral tensions.

  • Exclusive: Matt Hancock says vaccine will loosen Covid tiers before end of March

    The fast-track approval of the coronavirus vaccine means restrictions could be loosened before the end of March, the Health Secretary has said. In an interview with The Telegraph, Matt Hancock said he "can't wait to scrap this tiered system altogether" and for the country to "get back to living by mutual respect and personal responsibility, not laws set in Parliament". It marks a change in rhetoric and tone from Mr Hancock, who until now has been seen in Whitehall as one of the strongest proponents of the strictest possible measures. Asked whether the start of administering the vaccine to Britons this week could bring about a quicker end to the restrictions in the first three months of next year, Mr Hancock said: "Yes it will." He later said: "There's no doubt that having the vaccine early... will bring forward the moment when we can get rid of these blasted restrictions, but until then we have got to follow them. Help is on its way." Mr Hancock also said he was looking for "some absolutely wonderful nonagenarians... to come forward and be vaccinated". He refused to say whether he was thinking about the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, both of whom are in their 90s.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump floods rally with audacious falsehoods

    President Donald Trump flooded his first postelection political rally with debunked conspiracy theories and audacious falsehoods Saturday as he claimed victory in an election he decisively lost. TRUMP on the now-settled presidential contest: “We’re winning this election.”

  • Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

    Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds. Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said. Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.