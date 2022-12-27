What Is Sify Technologies Limited's (NASDAQ:SIFY) Share Price Doing?

While Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$2.00 and falling to the lows of US$1.10. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sify Technologies' current trading price of US$1.12 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sify Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Sify Technologies Still Cheap?

Sify Technologies is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.69x is currently well-above the industry average of 10.94x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Sify Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Sify Technologies generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Sify Technologies' earnings are expected to increase by 38%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SIFY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SIFY should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SIFY for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SIFY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Sify Technologies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Sify Technologies has 3 warning signs (2 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

