SIG Group AG (VTX:SIGN) Not Flying Under The Radar

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 57.2x SIG Group AG (VTX:SIGN) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Switzerland have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

SIG Group could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like SIG Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 6.6% decrease to the company's bottom line. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 30% per year during the coming three years according to the ten analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.3% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that SIG Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On SIG Group's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of SIG Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for SIG Group (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

