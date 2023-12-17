'A sight to behold': Maxwell's Magical Christmas to be open every day until Dec. 23

Maxwell’s Magical Christmas will be entertaining families nightly until Dec. 23 with its fourth annual family-friendly holiday event, featuring more than 20 holiday-themed attractions and more than a million lights all over the farm.

A young boy looks in wonder as his family walks through the trail of lights at Maxwell's Magical Christmas in Amarillo.

Santa Claus makes his nightly sleigh ride waving to the crowd at Maxwell's Magical Christmas in Amarillo.

A family sits around a smores pit and toasts marshmallows at Maxwell's Magical Christmas in Amarillo.

A lighted hayride through lighted tunnels, a trail of lights and a 50-foot pixel tree are just some of the highlights of Maxwell’s Magical Christmas. Santa Claus also makes a nightly tractor ride through the farm at 6 p.m. as he makes his way to get Christmas wishes from young boys and girls. Throughout the park, there are family photo opportunities to record holiday memories. Attendees can also holiday food and beverages, including hot cider, coffee, and a merry hot chocolate with whipped cream and special marshmallows.

New for this year are more light tunnels, new animal areas, a lighted gingerbread house and a chance to keep the Grinch from stealing Christmas by shooting him with glowing paintballs.

A family enjoys the lighted hayride trail at Maxwell's Magical Christmas in Amarillo.

A family looks at the Christmas colors on the lighted hayride trail at Maxwell's Magical Christmas in Amarillo.

Owner of Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm Larry Borger enjoys a hat from the Christmas gift market at Maxwell's Magical Christmas in Amarillo.

Larry Borger, the owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm, shared his thought process on putting on this holiday-lighted winter wonderland in addition to the fall event.

“I kind of wrestled for years about doing a Christmas event due to the short turnaround from our fall event with only about a month to get ready for it,” Borger said. “Seeing the families enjoying the lighted hayrides and waiting in line to talk to Santa after his sleigh ride is amazing. Looking at all the different things we can light up throughout the farm with Christmas decorations, it is just a sight to behold.”

Borger said that Christmas is a holiday that almost everybody seems to celebrate or enjoy in one way or another. Seeing all the elaborate Christmas lighting throughout the neighborhoods made him want to light up his farm with Christmas decorations and lights to share with the community.

Families walk past a large, lighted Christmas tree at Maxwell's Magical Christmas in Amarillo.

A couple shares a kiss at one of the many photo-op areas at Maxwell's Magical Christmas in Amarillo.

Starting this weekend, Maxwell's Magical Christmas will be open nightly until Dec. 23.

“Even though it's a lot of work, (it's worth it) to see all these families having a good time together as they sit around a fire making smores or capturing memories with Santa,” Borger said. “I have so many ideas that I want to do with this Christmas event. If you have not seen over a million lights glowing over a few acres of land, you will be amazed at what you will see. This is a Christmas light and family experience you will not find anywhere else in the Texas Panhandle."

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is located at 12908 S. Bell St., right outside of Amarillo, off Interstate 27, and is open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Dec. 23. Hours and days are subject to change due to weather conditions. For more information, go to https://www.maxwellspumpkinfarm.com/christmas or follow them on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Maxwell's Magical Christmas features 1 million lights, family fun