A sight not seen in decades: The kennels finally empty at this animal shelter

Christmas came early this year at an animal shelter in Pennsylvania. For the first time in about half-a-century, all of its kennels are empty.

"To say that we are beyond excited is an understatement," said a post by the Adams County SPCA announcing the news. "It is a true miracle."

So far this year, the shelter has adopted out 598 animals and reunited 125 strays, according to a release. After emptying out its 18 kennels for the first time in 47 years, the shelter hopes to pull animals from other shelters to lighten the workload they might be facing.

The feat comes after a stressful start to December for the facility. It took in three neglected dogs that were dumped at Sachs Bridge in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, plus four dogs that were surrendered by their owner. Many of the seven dogs needed various medical procedures, only adding to the shelter's woes.

Syd, who has since been adopted, as seen at the Adams County SPCA, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Straban Township.

In an interview earlier in the month, Adams County SPCA employees talked about the challenges of receiving so many animals at once.

"It did put a burden on the shelter," said Lori Wetzel, a veterinary technician.

Simon, who has since been adopted, one of three dogs that was dumped at Sachs Covered Bridge in Gettysburg, jumps onto the leg of veterinary technician Lori Wetzel, at the Adams County SPCA, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Straban Township.

All seven have since been adopted.

"Everyone is getting adopted to a great home," said Wetzel. "The emotional toll is worth it."

About 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters in the United States every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA. That number has declined by about a million over the past decade.

Only about 810,000 animals – the vast majority of which are dogs – who enter as strays are returned their owners.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: After adoptions, empty kennels at Adams County SPCA in Pennsylvania