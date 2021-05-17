'Sightings all over the world.' Another former federal official discusses UFOs, upcoming congressional report

Dustin Barnes, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Another former federal official is acknowledging the possible existence of UFOs, just a couple of weeks before a government-sanctioned report on "unidentified aerial phenomena" is expected to be sent to Congress.

Luis Elizondo, former director of the defense department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, told "60 Minutes" that there are some reported sightings that don't have explanations.

"We're going through our due diligence. Is it some sort of new type of cruise missile technology that China has developed? Is it some sort of high-altitude balloon that's conducting reconnaissance? Ultimately when you have exhausted all those what-ifs and you're still left with the fact that this is in our airspace and it's real, that's when it becomes compelling, and that's when it becomes problematic," Elizondo told the broadcast news outlet.

The truth is coming: Upcoming UFO report will be 'difficult to explain,' former national intelligence official says

What happened on this flight to Phoenix?: Pilot reports UFO, says missile-like object flew over plane

Also speaking on the same Sunday night segment, former Navy pilot David Fravor discussed a 2004 incident off the coast of Southern California where he said he and three other pilots spotted an unexplained large area of roiling whitewater surrounded by a calm sea.

"And we saw this little white Tic Tac-looking object. And it's just kind of moving above the whitewater area," Fravor told "60 Minutes."

The director of National Intelligence and secretary of defense were tasked with creating the upcoming unclassified report for intelligence and armed services committees in Congress.

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on March 19 that the report would include information that cannot easily be explained.

Ratcliffe said some UFO sightings have been declassified in the past, but the report will present more information to the American people.

"There have been sightings all over the world," he said. "And when we talk about sightings, the other thing I will tell you, it’s not just a pilot or just a satellite or some intelligence collection. Usually, we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UFO report will share details of unexplainable sightings

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia Beach Is Apparently a UFO Sighting Hotspot

    A new 60 Minutes report featuring experts talking about UFOs says that strange aircraft were spotted over Virginia Beach "every day" for years. The post Virginia Beach Is Apparently a UFO Sighting Hotspot appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Scientist Uses Incredible Insulated Material to ‘Touch’ Lava

    A scientist "touches" a ball of glowing red hot lava thanks to a small piece of aerogel, one of the world's best insulators. The post Scientist Uses Incredible Insulated Material to ‘Touch’ Lava appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Marco Rubio urges US to take UFOs seriously ahead of government report

    ‘I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously,’ Florida senator tells 60 Minutes Marco Rubio speaks during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock The Florida senator Marco Rubio has urged American lawmakers to take the issue of mysterious flying objects seriously ahead of the expected release next month of a US government report on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), better known as UFOs. The report follows a renewed push by former government officials and senators including Rubio to investigate reports of UFOs seen by the military. “I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously,” Rubio told CBS’s 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday night. The Florida Republican said a system was needed to catalogue data on these objects until answers had been found. “Maybe it has a very simple answer,” Rubio said. “Maybe it doesn’t.” When Rubio was acting Senate intelligence committee chair last year, he asked the director of national intelligence and the secretary of defense to provide an unclassified report on UAP by next month. “Anything that enters an airspace that’s not supposed to be there is a threat,” Rubio said. Rubio acknowledged that the military and others have a history of dismissing this issue. “There’s a stigma on Capitol Hill,” Rubio said. “I mean, some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kinda, you know, giggle when you bring it up. But I don’t think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer to a very fundamental question.” Despite this stigma, the issue has gained momentum in the past year. In January, a website that archives declassified government documents, the Black Vault, published thousands of declassified CIA documents on UFOs. In August, the Pentagon resurrected its program to collect and analyze information on mystery objects and military members are encouraged to report strange encounters to this UAP taskforce. Luis Elizondo was part of the Pentagon’s earlier version of this group, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), from 2010 to 2017. He told 60 Minutes there were simple explanations for some of the mysterious sightings, but not all. “We’re not just simply jumping to a conclusion that’s saying, ‘Oh, that’s a UAP out there,” Elizondo said. “We’re going through our due diligence. Is it some sort of new type of cruise missile technology that China has developed? Is it some sort of high-altitude balloon that’s conducting reconnaissance? Ultimately when you have exhausted all those what ifs and you’re still left with the fact that this is in our airspace and it’s real, that’s when it becomes compelling, and that’s when it becomes problematic.”

  • Amazon sells a robot arm that can write, draw, and shoot lasers – how crazy is this?

    We still have a long way to go before we realize the dream and have robot assistants like the Jetsons that can tackle anything and everything we throw their way. That said, there are already some pretty awesome robots out there to do our bidding. Personally, I have three types of robots that I rely on to handle chores in and around my house. First and foremost, I have multiple robot vacuum cleaners to take care of regular vacuuming on different floors of my home. There are so many great models out there, but I personally use the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ and the Deebot Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI because they're awesome models with plenty of power and great features. Most importantly, they empty themselves when they're done vacuuming so I can ignore them entirely for months at a time. If you want something similar that doesn't cost quite as much, the Roomba i3+ and Shark IQ are both discounted right now at Amazon. Next, I have a WORX WR140 Landroid M robot lawnmower that takes care of my backyard so I don't have to. Mowing is definitely a pain in the butt, so this little gadget is probably one of my favorite smart devices that I own. Then, on top of that, a recent addition to my robot arsenal is the Tertill garden-weeding robot. That's right... I don't ever have to worry about weeding again because the Tertill does it for me. Plus, it's solar-powered so it never needs to be recharged! Those are all awesome gadgets indeed, and I can't imagine life without any of them at this point. But there's another robotic gadget I've had my eye on lately, and it's only a matter of time before I cave in and get one. It's called the Rotrics Dexarm All-in-one Desktop Robot Arm, and I seriously need one in my life. Yup... it's a robotic arm! This crazy device sits on your desk and depending on which model you get, it can handle all sorts of tasks. Yes, it can grab things and hold onto them to serve as an assistant of sorts, but the other functions are WAY cooler. This little puppy can write, it can draw, it can 3D print out of plastic or wood, and it can even shoot a laser that lets you laser engrave anything you want. How cool is that?! Check out this video to see it in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtVvzJIhTmc The entry-level model sells for $799.99 and it only includes the holder module, but Amazon currently has a coupon you can clip to drop the price to $719.96. Then there's the Dexarm Maker version that comes with the holder module, a #D printer module, and a laser engraver module for $899.99. And finally, the Dexarm Luxury model includes all those modules plus a pneumatic "softgripper" and a pneumatic suction cup module for $999.99. Or, if you want to try out something similar without having to make such a large investment, you can check out the xArm 6DOF Programmable Robotic Arm for $199.99. Here's what you need to know about this awesome device: The Rotrics Dexarm is a versatile all-in-one robot arm that can do it all Available modules let you write, draw pictures, 3D print objects made of plastic or wood, and even laser engrave Pneumatic accessories let the robot arm pick things up, move them around, and hold them for you Easy-to-use interactive software lets you control the Dexarm from your computer and bring your ideas to life in just a few clicks

  • Galaxy Digital: Bitcoin Consumes Less Energy Than Banking and Gold

    Galaxy Digital has released a report on Bitcoin energy consumption, detailing how it consumes less than traditional financial industries and the value it can bring.

  • Did the coronavirus come directly from animals or was it released from a lab? Top American scientists join call for answers.

    In a letter to the journal Science, top U.S. infectious disease experts join call for more information on the origins of the virus that causes COVID.

  • How much energy can people create at one time without losing control?

    Fire a set of high-power lasers at a tiny speck of hydrogen isotopes and you can initiate nuclear fusion, the process that powers the Sun. National Ignition Facility Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How much energy can we create at one time without losing control? – Luis, age 9, Brookline, Massachusetts Above our heads there is a powerful energy source created by nature, the Sun. Because the Sun is 93 million miles from us, only one-billionth of the Sun’s total energy output reaches the Earth, creating a world blooming with life. The energy that the Sun gives the Earth’s surface every second is more than the total electricity generated from all power plants in the world in the entire year of 2018. Here on Earth, humans power machines mostly by harvesting energy: for example, harvesting the energy of falling water and converting it to electricity in hydroelectric power plants. To create energy, you have to convert matter to energy. Chain reactions One way to do that is to split atoms, the basic building blocks of all matter in the universe. Do so controllably and you can produce a steady flow of energy. Lose control and you release a lot of energy all at once in a nuclear explosion. The core of every atom, the nucleus, is made up of even smaller particles, protons and neutrons. The force holding the nucleus together stores a huge amount of energy. To obtain energy from the nucleus, scientists came up with a process of splitting a heavy atom into lighter atoms. Because the lighter atoms don’t need as much energy to hold the nucleus together as the heavy atoms, energy is released as heat or light. This process is called nuclear fission. When one atom is split, a chain reaction starts: The split atom will trigger another atom to be split, and so on. To make the chain reaction controllable, scientists developed ways to slow down the splitting, such as absorbing some of the split particles. Nuclear power Nuclear power plants harvest the energy released by splitting atoms controllably. The world’s largest nuclear power plant is the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Station in Japan. It consists of seven nuclear reactors, with a maximum capacity of about 8,000 megawatts. The world’s largest single nuclear reactor is a tie between the the two reactors at China’s Taishan Nuclear Power Plant. Each Taishan reactor has a capacity of 1,750 megawatts. Nuclear power plants use nuclear reactions to heat water to produce steam that drives turbines that in turn drive generators that produce electricity. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, CC BY This amount of power is much smaller than uncontrolled nuclear reactions, such as atomic bombs. Nowadays, the energy output from detonating an atomic bomb is equivalent to the electricity the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant generates in half a year. A downside of fission is nuclear waste. The split atoms are usually unstable and emit dangerous radiation. Nuclear waste needs to be stored properly for many years. Fusion near and far Scientists have also discovered another type of nuclear reaction, one that produces energy without nuclear waste. As two lighter atoms combine into a heavy atom, the lost mass converts into energy. This process is called nuclear fusion. Fusion is happening in the core of the Sun. In every second, the Sun burns about 600 million tons of hydrogen into about 596 million tons of helium, yielding energy equivalent to trillions of atomic bombs. This cutaway illustration shows what the core of a nuclear fusion reactor would look like. Argonne National Laboratory However, it is very difficult to achieve nuclear fusion on Earth. Fusion happens only at extreme conditions, such as the very high temperatures and pressure of the Sun. Scientists have yet to effectively demonstrate controllable nuclear fusion that produces more energy than it consumes, but they are working hard to do so. One way is to shoot high-power lasers from different directions at a tiny speck of hydrogen isotopes. Nuclear fusion energy would be a promising energy solution in the future. But don’t forget, we have a huge nuclear fusion reactor above our heads, the Sun. With the improving efficiency of solar energy, we don’t even need to create energy, just capture more of what the Sun gives us every day. Hello, curious kids! Do you have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Please tell us your name, age and the city where you live. And since curiosity has no age limit – adults, let us know what you’re wondering, too. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Xuejian Wu, Rutgers University - Newark . Read more:What is the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty? Here’s why it’s still important10 years after Fukushima, safety is still nuclear power’s greatest challenge Xuejian Wu does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Upcycled by Miu Miu breathes new life into denim pieces

    Miu Miu is collaborating with Levi's on a series of sustainable denim line.

  • Job fears, price spikes mean heartburn for Biden White House as economy revs up

    They're a bad memory for Americans old enough to remember the 1970s - but they're also likely causing a few sleepless nights in the White House, as the United States' economic recovery from the unprecedented coronavirus recession hits some bumps. The jolts are dampening consumer confidence, ramping up inflation fears, and helping Republicans build their case against President Joe Biden and his ambitious plans to revamp the U.S. economy with trillions in new spending. As the 1970s show, high joblessness and rising prices the United States saw in April can be a potent political force.

  • Instant analysis of the Eagles signing former Washington pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan

    Instant analysis of the Eagles signing former Washington pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan

  • Ford's electric F-150 reveal is a pivotal moment for the future of EVs

    Data: Cox Automotive; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosFord Motor Co. will take the wraps off the electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck on Wednesday night.Why it matters: It's a big moment in the young movement toward pickups with a plug — and for electric vehicles more broadly.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFord won't be the first to market with an electric truck, but the F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in the U.S.The chart above shows the wider F-Series of trucks, of which the F-150 makes up the bulk.The big picture: The trajectory of electric trucks is far more than a business story — it's a climate and air quality story too."If electric pickup trucks are successful, that’s a big hit to improve the environment," said Cox Automotive analyst Michelle Krebs. "Pickup trucks, while they have greatly improved, they get lower fuel economy than other vehicles and emit more pollution."What we're watching: The electric F-150's significance isn't lost on the White House as it urges Congress to approve new consumer EV incentives and charging investments. President Biden will visit Dearborn, Michigan on Tuesday to get a preview of what Ford is calling the F-150 Lightning.Yes, but: Consumers' appetite for electric trucks is unclear as the first waves come to market at various price points and shapes.They include Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck, Rivian's R1T, the GMC Hummer and the planned electric Chevy Silverado.But the impact of Ford's electric F-150 will be a key sign given the traditional version's popularity and Ford's plan to aim the electric version at a mass market (though pricing remains unknown).What they're saying: "We don’t know what the electric truck market is," Krebs said.Known unknowns, she said, include how many buyers of traditional trucks will go electric, and how many people who would never own a traditional pickup will want one with a plug.Another thing Krebs is watching is whether people who want electric pickups will gravitate toward legacy automakers or the various startups. The intrigue: iSeeCars.com executive analyst Karl Brauer says Ford's history of introducing new tech to the F-150 line provides some important context.When the EcoBoost V6 engine arrived about a decade ago, it "transitioned from low volume to the dominant drivetrain in only a few years.""The time horizon for an electric F-150 to become the dominant model will be longer than the EcoBoost, but Ford doesn’t invest lightly in new F-150 drivetrains," Brauer said in an email exchange.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover captured more striking photos of Martian territory in recent weeks

    From snapshots of Jezero Crater to 360-degree panoramas, here are some of the highlights captured by the US space agency's rover.

  • Top 10 Prospects: May 17

    Christopher Crawford updates his top prospects in the minors who can help in the 2021 season. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Australia’s oldest man shares his secret to living 111 years – chicken brains

    Dexter Kruger, who was two years old when the Titanic sank, attributes his long, long life to a simple lifestyle and a balanced diet with one unusual indulgence – chicken brains. Mr Kruger, who reached the milestone of 111 years and 124 days old on Monday, is not only Australia’s oldest man but the oldest Australian man on record. He may even be the oldest living man in the world. The Guinness World Records website says there is currently no record holder and they are investigating existing claims after Bob Weighton, from Alton, Hants, died last March just a day after his 112th birthday. He put his longevity down to white meat and German wine. Mr Kruger, who hails from the outback Queensland town of Roma, is a former veterinary surgeon, poet and author who spent his life living a bush lifestyle on his land. He refused to retire from his 5,300-hectare cattle property in the Maranoa region until his mid-90s. He told the ABC that this had helped him keep healthy. “It's because I do things differently… I lived very close to nature and I ate mostly what I grew in the garden or the orchard or the farm,” he said.

  • Trevor Lawrence discusses first days of NFL practice, being on pitch count

    Trevor Lawrence has two NFL practices under his belt and likes the progress he's been able to make in the process despite limited reps.

  • Rubio raises UFO concerns in "60 Minutes" interview

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is leading calls to take reports of UFOs more seriously ahead of the expected release next month of a government report on such sightings. Why it matters: Rubio, who as acting Senate Intelligence Committee chair asked for an unclassified copy of the report to be released to Congress, told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday: "Anything that enters an airspace that's not supposed to be there is a threat." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Former Navy Lieutenant Ryan Graves told CBS' Bill Whitaker he and other members of his F/A-18 fighter squadron detected unexplained sightings of UFOs, also known as "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAP), in restricted airspace southeast of Virginia Beach "every day for at least a couple years," starting in 2014.The Pentagon confirmed it couldn't identify images of these UAPs, shared with "60 Minutes." Graves said he couldn't rule out technology developed by the governments of Russia or China."I am worried, frankly. ... if these were tactical jets from another country that were hanging out up there, it would be a massive issue," Graves said. "But because it looks slightly different, we're not willing to actually look at the problem in the face. We're happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there, watching us every day." Between the lines: Loue Elizondo, the former director of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, told Whitaker sometimes there were "simple explanations" for UAPs, others not so simple, but they would go through due diligence. "Is it some sort of new type of cruise missile technology that China has developed? Is it some sort of high-altitude balloon that's conducting reconnaissance?" Elizondo added."Ultimately when you have exhausted all those what ifs and you're still left with the fact that this is in our airspace and it's real, that's when it becomes compelling, and that's when it becomes problematic." Of note: Rubio told Whitaker there's a "stigma" on Capitol Hill when it comes to UAPs and "I don't think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer to very a fundamental question."I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously." The bottom line: "I want us to have a process to analyze the data every time it comes in," Rubio said. "That there be a place where this is cataloged and constantly analyzed, until we get some answers. Maybe it has a very simple answer. Maybe it doesn't." “There’s a stigma on Capitol Hill. Some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and some kind of giggle when you bring it up,” says Senator Marco Rubio, who has called for a detailed analysis on unidentified aerial phenomena. https://t.co/BxU4tf5qMi pic.twitter.com/eOPu5xGrOl— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 16, 2021 Representatives for Rubio did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Go deeper: U.S. military formalizes UFO sighting report processMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sony CEO apologises for PS5 nightmare as consoles set to restock this week

    Updated Playstation is rumoured to be rehitting shelves sooner than you think according to reports.

  • Firing squad death penalty introduced in South Carolina despite outcry

    Bill forces death row inmates to choose between firing squad and electric chair

  • Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

    The tech icon has been reportedly hiding out at the Palm Desert oasis for months

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’