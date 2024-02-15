Sigler, Webb will faceoff for state Senate seat

Republican Tompkins County legislator Mike Sigler is slated to run against incumbent Democrat Lea Webb for the state Senate District 52 seat.

Webb, who won by a tight margin of 1,500 votes – or two percent of district votes – in the 2022 elections, according to the state board of elections, announced her reelection campaign last month. Sigler announced his run on Jan. 24 in Endicott.

Here is a look at the two candidates.

Lea Webb

NY State Sen. Lea Webb was elected to represent the 52nd district in 2022.

Webb, a former Binghamton City Council member, is a lifelong Southern Tier resident campaigning for her second term in the District 52 senate seat.

“I am proud of the work I’ve done over the past year to deliver increased funding for our communities, improve infrastructure, support our children’s education, and boost maternal health support,” Webb said Wednesday. “I look forward to continuing this important work for Senate District 52 in the new year and pushing for greater affordability, stronger environmental protections, and more accessible rural resources, while always making sure the Southern Tier has a seat at the table."

Webb was raised in Ableton and worked in public service in her early career and since winning the 2022 senate race in the district, has focused largely on advocating for more affordable and accessible housing, health care and expanding the area's workforce.

“When I was elected to serve in the New York State Senate, I promised to prioritize the needs of working families and to always lead with the well-being of the people first and foremost,” she said. “Our region has been reeling from years of significant underinvestment, and un-doing that underinvestment takes time.”

Webb has served on the higher education, mental health and agricultural senate committees, among several others and has chaired the Women’s Issues Committee since her election.

Mike Sigler

Tompkins County legislator and Republican Mike Sigler launched his campaign for state senate district 52 in Sept. 2023.

Sigler has run for higher office in the past, launching a bid for Congress in 2022, which he ultimately pulled out of following a redistricting lawsuit and the resulting controversy.

He has represented a portion of the town of Lansing on the Tompkins County Legislature for 14 years, has lived in Lansing for 25 years and has been a sales manager at Park Outdoor Advertising for the last 20 years, which he said, garnered him lasting connections in the community.

“I looked at the district and I saw Rich David who I thought was a very good candidate,” Sigler said. “He did very well in Broome, that’s his home county but clearly people are open down there to crossing party lines and voting for a Republican, and then Cortland. In Tompkins … this is really what lost it for Rich David, he just couldn’t get the numbers here that he needed to win the race.”

“I think I have a knowledge of the district and I’ve been in hundreds of businesses in Tompkins and Cortland as well, but I think that’s what makes this race a little bit different from a year ago with Rich David.”

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: senate guide district 52 mike sigler lea webb