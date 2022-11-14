SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary Lens for FUJIFILM X Mount Announced

Ronkonkoma, NY --News Direct-- SIGMA CORPORATION OF AMERICA

SIGMA Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan) is pleased to announce the SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary for FUJIFILM X Mount mirrorless cameras. This addition allows users to enjoy a high-performance, high-quality, compact standard zoom lens in native mount on their X Mount system.

The announcement of the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary expands the SIGMA lineup for X Mount, joining the three fast-aperture prime lenses, the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, and 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, which were announced for the FUJIFILM X Mount platform earlier this year.

The SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens for FUJIFILM X Mount will retail for $549 and will be available through authorized retail partners in early December 2022.

Learn more about the SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary:

https://www.sigmaphoto.com/18-50mm-f2-8-dc-dn-c

#SIGMA #SIGMA1850mmContemporary #SIGMAContemporary #SIGMADCDN #SIGMAXMount

SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN｜Contemporary in FUJIFILM X Mount Announced

SIGMA Corporation is pleased to announce the launch schedule of SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary for FUJIFILM X Mount.

Supplied accessories: Petal-type hood (LH582-02), Front cap (LCF-55 III), Rear Cap (LCR II) Mount: FUJIFILM X Mount

Launch: December 2022

* The appearance and specifications of the product are subject to change.

A large F2.8 aperture zoom lens that need never leave your camera

This exceptionally light, bright, and sharp standard zoom for crop-sensor mirrorless cameras is the ultimate workhorse lens.

Long-awaited X Mount addition

SIGMA's first APS-C size mirrorless dedicated zoom lens, the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, will now be available for FUJIFILM X Mount. This addition allows users to enjoy high-performance, and high-quality SIGMA zoom lenses in native mount on their X Mount system.

Story continues

The first three lenses in SIGMA's X Mount lineup were the wide-angle prime 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, the standard prime 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, and the telephoto prime 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary. The lineup consists of focal lengths making a complete system for mirrorless camera users. Now, with the addition of the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, a compact, lightweight, and high-performance large-aperture standard zoom lens, SIGMA offers a new option for this compact photographic system.

A control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization has been developed specifically for X Mount interchangeable lenses. In addition to realizing high-speed AF, the lens also supports AF-C (Continuous AF) and in-camera aberration correction*. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments. * Available on supported cameras only.

Mount Conversion Service is available to convert other mounts of SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary to FUJIFILM X Mount.

[Key Features]

Large F2.8 aperture and superb image quality

The compact body offers an easy-to-use zoom range of 27mm to 75mm in the 35mm format, a wide aperture of F2.8 throughout the entire zoom range that allows you to enjoy bokeh expressions, and sharp images achieved by the latest optical design technology. With a minimum focusing distance of 12.1cm and a maximum magnification of 1:2.8*1, it allows photographers to take advantage of the compact shooting system, such as shooting close-ups of your subject.

Exceptionally compact and lightweight body ideal for mirrorless cameras

The main feature of the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is its overwhelmingly compact and lightweight body that maximizes the excellent portability and advantages of an APS-C mirrorless camera. Despite its large aperture of F2.8, it is the smallest and lightest in its class*2 boasting a maximum diameter of 61.6mm, a length of 76.8mm and weight of 285g.*3 This makes the large-aperture standard zoom easy to carry around in daily life.

*1 The minimum focusing distance and maximum magnification ratio are both values at the wide end.

*2 As an AF compatible, F2.8 constant aperture zoom lens for APS-C (as of October 2022, by SIGMA).

*3 Size and weight measurements given for X Mount version.

[Key Specifications]

The figures below are for X Mount:

Lens construction: 10 groups, 13 elements (1 SLD and 3 aspherical lenses)

Angle of view (APS-C): 76.5° (W) - 31.7° (T)

Number of diaphragm blades: 7 (rounded diaphragm)

Minimum aperture: F22

Minimum focusing distance: 12.1 (W) - 30 (T) cm / 4.8 (W) - 11.9 (T) in.

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:2.8 (W) - 1:5 (T)

Filter size: 55mm

Dimensions (Max. Diam. x Length): 61.6 x 76.8mm / 2.4 x 3.0 in.

Weight: 285g / 10.1 oz.

[Contact]

For further information, please contact your local authorized SIGMA Service Station listed here:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/world-network/

[Information]

SIGMA GLOBAL VISION：

https://www.sigma-global.com/

SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary product information：

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c021_18_50_28/

SIGMA X Mount special page：

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/magazine/m_series/others-lenses/fujifilm-x-mount/sigma_xmount_lenses/

About SIGMA Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and SIGMA, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the SIGMA Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing SIGMA as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, SIGMA Cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount SIGMA fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively. These products, along with nearly 30 award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate SIGMA's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp, fp L and these lenses, even more users can now leverage SIGMA's renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about SIGMA America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and SIGMA Blog for helpful information about our products.

Follow SIGMA America on social media!

SIGMA Photo:

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

SIGMA Cine:

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Contact Details

SIGMA

+1 631-201-7381

SIGMA.PR@Sigmaphoto.com

Company Website

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/sigma-18-50mm-f2-8-dc-dn-contemporary-lens-for-fujifilm-x-mount-announced-617666540