SIGMA Announces Release of Three F1.4 Prime Lenses for Fujifilm X Mount Cameras

SIGMA Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of interchangeable lenses for Fujifilm X Mount mirrorless cameras. This addition allows users to enjoy high-performance, high-quality SIGMA lenses in native mount on their X Mount system.

Initially, three F1.4 prime lenses (16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary), which are currently available in four mounts (Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M mount, Micro Four Thirds mount and L-Mount) will be simultaneously released in X Mount, and the lineup will expand in the future. Specifically, the recently-released SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary lens, currently available for Sony E-mount and L-Mount, is tentatively scheduled for a December 2022 release.

As a lens manufacturer, we will continue striving to meet the expectations of our customers with an expanded lineup of lenses and mounts for mirrorless cameras.

These three F1.4 prime lenses for X Mount will be available at SIGMA Authorized Dealers nationwide in April 2022.

[Lineup]

SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Petal Type Lens Hood (LH716-01) supplied

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c017_16_14/

SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Lens Hood (LH586-01) supplied

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c016_30_14/

SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

Lens Hood (LH582-01) supplied

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c018_56_14/

[Main Specifications and Features]

Control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimization has been developed specifically for X Mount interchangeable lenses. In addition to realizing high-speed AF, the lens also supports AF-C (Continuous AF) and in-camera aberration correction*. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.

*Available on supported cameras only.

[Specifications]

16mm F1.4 DC DN | C 30mm F1.4 DC DN | C 56mm F1.4 DC DN | C Barcode 00-85126-40275-4 00-85126-30275-7 00-85126-35175-5 Lens Construction 16 elements in 13 groups 9 elements in 7 groups 10 elements in 6 groups Angle of View 83.2° 50.7° 28.5° Number of Diaphragm Blades 9 (rounded diaphragm) 9 (rounded diaphragm) 9 (rounded diaphragm) Minimum Aperture F16 F16 F16 Minimum Focusing Distance 25cm / 9.8in. 30cm / 11.8in. 50cm / 19.7in. Max. Magnification Ratio 1:9.9 1:7 1:7.4 Filter Size ⌀67mm ⌀52mm ⌀55mm Dimensions ⌀72.2mm x 92.6mm / ⌀2.8 in. x 3.6 in. ⌀64.8mm x 73.6mm / ⌀2.6 in. x 2.9 in. ⌀66.5mm x 59.8mm / ⌀2.6 in. x 2.4 in. Weight 405g / 14.3 oz. 275g / 9.7 oz. 280g / 9.9 oz. Hood LH716-01 LH586-01 LH582-01

Mount Conversion Service is available to convert other mounts of SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary to X Mount.

For further information, please contact your local authorized SIGMA Service Station listed here:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/world-network/

SIGMA Corporation:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/

SIGMA X Mount Special Page:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/magazine/m_series/others-lenses/fujifilm-x-mount/sigma_xmount_lenses/

About SIGMA Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and SIGMA, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the SIGMA Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing SIGMA as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, SIGMA Cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount SIGMA fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively. These products, along with nearly 30 award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate SIGMA's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp, fp L and these lenses, even more users can now leverage SIGMA's renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

