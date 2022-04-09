Sigma Lithium prepares to take its Grota do Cirilo project into production

·1 min read

Proactive catches up with CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner

New York --News Direct-- Sigma Lithium Corp

CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner told Proactive the company ended 2021 with C$155.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, giving it enough liquidity to move its Grota do Cirilo hard rock project into production. Construction remains on schedule and on budget, with Phase 1 plant commissioning expected to begin at the end of 2022. For more information on Sigma Lithium click here

Contact Details

Proactive

Admin

action@proactiveinvestors.com

Company Website

https://www.proactiveinvestors.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://newsdirect.com/news/sigma-lithium-prepares-to-take-its-grota-do-cirilo-project-into-production-599000757

This news release was distributed by News Direct Corp. (“News Direct”). News Direct is an industry-leading content and news distribution platform. This news release and all materials included within this news release, including, without limitation, all images, trademarks and logos, are protected by copyrights, trademarks, service marks, patents or other proprietary rights and laws. If you copy, broadcast, download, store (in any medium), transmit, show or play any multimedia content from this release in public, you must properly attribute said content to the company or organization from which the news release originated unless otherwise sourced. News Direct makes no warranties with respect to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this news release. News Direct hereby disclaims all warranties, whether express, implied, statutory or otherwise, in connection with this news release and the content within this news release.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Very, very, very bad’: Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade resigns after only 8 months

    Red Lobster CEO Kelli Valade is resigning after just eight months at the helm of the Orlando-based seafood chain, a quick departure that one industry analyst called “very, very, very bad.” A news release announcing Valade’s resignation did not give a specific reason for her departure, which she called “an incredibly difficult, but necessary, decision.” It is effective April 15. “We’ve ...

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • ‘Recession shock’: Bank of America is the latest major institution to deliver a grim warning for the future

    Banks, billionaires, and investors are warning that the writing is on the wall for a recession to strike.

  • Artificial Intelligence Is Here; 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    It’s the nature of investing to look for the ‘next new thing,’ the company or technology or product that will bring the next sea-change to its industry – and with it, windfall profits. A look at history will show that these developments are often unpredictable, but they can be recognized early. The advent of digital tech in the late 90s provides a good example of the possible gains and risks. The survivors of the dot.com bubble have prospered mightily. Now, artificial intelligence – AI, or machi

  • This Cheap Dividend Stock Is on the Top of My List of Stocks to Buy

    An inexpensive valuation and excellent earnings prospects have attracted me to this well-known retailer.

  • The Worst Is Still to Come for These 2 Crashing Stocks

    Buying on the dip can lead to some solid long-term gains for investors. But in many cases, a stock is down for good reasons, and investors are better off ignoring that company rather than investing in it and inheriting all the problems that come with it.

  • Missed Out On Tesla? My Best Stock-Split Stock to Buy And Hold

    Tesla has posted incredible stock gains since its last split, but this monster growth stock looks like a better buy.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Building your retirement account to $1 million may seem like a tall order if you're starting with just $150,000. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often overlooked as a way to grow a retirement account, but they can be a great way to turn $150,000 into $1 million or more. REITs invest in real estate and real estate-related securities, allowing investors to not only diversify their portfolio in real estate but also earn reliable dividends, which can help boost your retirement savings' growth.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Technology stocks have led the market correction in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has recovered from its year-to-date (YTD) lows, but remains over 8% down in 2022. The companies below have posted impressive results, which could lead to market outperformance.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • She’s richer than the Queen, but Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids UK tax as India is her ‘final resting place’

    Rishi Sunak’s wife has avoided paying UK tax because she regards India as her “final resting place”, The Telegraph has learnt.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A great company might have a terrible stock if it's trading at unsustainable valuations, while a mediocre company might have a great stock if it's significantly undervalued. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three of those stocks. Snowflake's stock price has declined nearly 50% from its all-time high of $401.89 last November.

  • I Buy Individual Stocks All the Time, but Here's Why I'm Still a Fan of Index Funds

    When I first began buying stocks, I was admittedly nervous about it. I didn't want to rely on a strategy of only buying companies I'd heard of or those that were in the news a lot. Rather, I wanted my decisions to be more data driven.

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • As Wild As the Market Gets, Here's 1 Stock I'm Never Selling

    Through thick and thin, this REIT has managed to reward investors. Now that I've bought it, I'm not planning on selling it.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.