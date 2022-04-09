Sigma Lithium prepares to take its Grota do Cirilo project into production

Proactive catches up with CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner

New York --News Direct-- Sigma Lithium Corp

CEO Ana Cabral-Gardner told Proactive the company ended 2021 with C$155.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, giving it enough liquidity to move its Grota do Cirilo hard rock project into production. Construction remains on schedule and on budget, with Phase 1 plant commissioning expected to begin at the end of 2022. For more information on Sigma Lithium click here

