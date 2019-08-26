SigmaRoc plc’s (LON:SRC) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we'll evaluate SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for SigmaRoc:

0.078 = UK£5.9m ÷ (UK£84m - UK£8.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, SigmaRoc has an ROCE of 7.8%.

Is SigmaRoc's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, SigmaRoc's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 15% average in the Basic Materials industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how SigmaRoc stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

SigmaRoc reported an ROCE of 7.8% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how SigmaRoc's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for SigmaRoc.

SigmaRoc's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

SigmaRoc has total liabilities of UK£8.6m and total assets of UK£84m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 10% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.