Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does SigmaTron International Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that SigmaTron International had debt of US$41.2m at the end of July 2019, a reduction from US$48.3m over a year. On the flip side, it has US$1.49m in cash leading to net debt of about US$39.7m.

A Look At SigmaTron International's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that SigmaTron International had liabilities of US$48.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$48.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.49m as well as receivables valued at US$34.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$60.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$17.8m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, SigmaTron International would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While we wouldn't worry about SigmaTron International's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.8 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. Looking on the bright side, SigmaTron International boosted its EBIT by a silky 82% in the last year. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since SigmaTron International will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.