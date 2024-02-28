How to sign your child up for Colorado's free Universal Preschool Program for 2024-25

Preschool students play in the gym at Livermore Elementary School in Livermore on Dec. 4, 2023.

Registration for year two of Colorado’s Universal Preschool Program begins Thursday, Feb. 29, with some key improvements, state officials said Tuesday.

The program, launched for the 2023-24 school year, provides free preschool for up to 15 hours a week for all children in Colorado in the year before kindergarten, with those who meet qualifying factors receiving 30 free hours each week.

Additional information on the UPK program and registration are available online at UPK.Colorado.Gov.

UPK has served more than 39,000 Colorado children in the year before kindergarten so far this year, raising the state’s ranking in preschool enrollment from No. 26 to No. 8, Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release Tuesday.

“And we’ve made a number of improvements to build on the strong success of the first year,” Polis said.

Here’s a closer look at what’s changing for 2024-25:

New poverty guideline will allow more children to receive additional hours

A new qualifying factor has been added for children living in homes at or below 100% of the federal poverty guidelines. That is expected to nearly double the number of children qualifying for 30 hours of preschool week, said Ian McKenzie, a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. That’s in addition to the existing qualifying factor for families with household income at or below 270% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Children need to meet at least two qualifying factors to receive funding for 30 hours a week, or full-day preschool, rather than the 15 hours available to all. Other qualifying factors are children who are learning two languages at the same time or learning a second language while still developing the first; children eligible for special education with an individualized education program; children in the state-supervised or county-administered foster care home or in noncertified kinship care; children identified as homeless and/or unhoused.

All families can see if they qualify for the additional funding throughout the enrollment process, according to a Colorado Department of Early Childhood news release.

Direct placement in school district programs of children with IEPs

Children in an IEP can register directly with their local school district or special education administration unit for placement without going through the online registration and matching process. That change was made in response to concerns school districts had raised about their ability to participate in the program without violating federal law.

Preregistration process better ensures continuity of care

Families who wish to keep a child or their sibling with a current provider as well as children of a participating providers’ employees will be able to preregister for a spot with that provider through March 28 to ensure continuity of care.

More: Colorado's universal preschool program undergoing revisions for Year 2

Parents and guardians of those children will be emailed a link from their provider, allowing them to select available spots before those spots are opened to others in the computerized matching process that will begin in April, McKenzie said Tuesday. Once accepted, those families will still have to work through the UPK process in the same manner as others who accept a match with a particular provider, he said.

Colorado Department of Early Childhood estimates filling about 50% of its available slots through the new preregistration process, which should help streamline the matching process for open registration, McKenzie said.

Open registration allows families to rank up to 10 providers

The state is also doubling the number of providers a family can rank-order in the registration process from five to 10. Although 93% of families were matched with either their first or second choice in the first year of the UPK program, increasing the number of choices available was something families navigating the process last year had requested, McKenzie said.

The open registration process begins Thursday, Feb. 29, with two rounds of matching planned — one in April and another in July.

Any seats still available after the July matching can be filled by walk-ins

Following the second round of matching in July, families can enroll directly with a UPK provider to fill any seats that are still available.

More providers have signed up this year

UPK has provided 15 hours of free preschool for 39,138 Colorado children in the year before kindergarten from 1,823 enrolled providers so far this school year, McKenzie said. Of those, 3,497 children have received the additional 15 hours for full-day preschool.

There were 2,025 providers registered in the online portal to participate in the UPK program for the 2024-25 school year as of Tuesday, McKenzie said.

