Sign company leads way in hiring women
The pandemic led many women to leave the workforce, but a sign company in Washington, D.C., is adding more women to its workforce. Kris Van Cleave shares more.
The pandemic led many women to leave the workforce, but a sign company in Washington, D.C., is adding more women to its workforce. Kris Van Cleave shares more.
A lawyer for Rittenhouse said the N-word twice in his opening statement while quoting Joseph Rosenbaum, whose death his client is charged in.
The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.
Practicality is in.
Fox NewsFox News anchor Martha MacCallum found herself admitting on Tuesday that it was a “little bit of a misnomer” to claim critical race theory was being taught to young Virginia children after one parent called out such misinformation on Fox’s airwaves.Hours before the polls closed in the closely watched Virginia gubernatorial race, MacCallum sat down with two Loudoun County mothers—a Democrat and a Republican—who had already cast their ballots, asking them about the issues they found most i
Miranda Lambert and her husband dressed up as Charlie and Maverick from Top Gun for Halloween, and fans and celebrities are freaking out over the look.
TikTok user Chelsie Gleason went viral after sharing this shocking gym video
Patterson met with some of his ex assistants to go over his game plan for No. 14 Baylor.
A 4-year-old girl was rescued “alive and well” on Wednesday more than three weeks after she was suspected to have been snatched from a tent during a family camping trip on Australia’s remote west coast, police said. Police found Cleo Smith in a house in the coastal town of Carnavon and a man had been taken into custody in an early morning raid, Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said.
Tracee Ellis Ross‘ thirst trap left fans salivating after the actress posted a sexy photo while relaxing poolside. In the Instagram upload shared on Monday, […]
On Tuesday, voters in Virginia will elect a replacement for outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam. Here’s what the latest polls and betting odds tell us.
An encounter with an alligator on a golf course in Gulfport, Mississippi, had a foursome of golfers laughing, and for good reason.
The 53-year-old actress and 39-year-old musician Josh Bryant got engaged in New York City on Wednesday.
The British actress shows off a new two-piece.
Kyle Busch used an offensive slur in a post-race interview Sunday. Busch was angry with fellow driver Brad Keselowski.
A Staten Island man is getting a much-deserved second chance after a judge vacated his 2018 conviction. Body camera footage […] The post Judge throws out man’s guilty plea after bodycam footage reveals NYPD drug planting appeared first on TheGrio.
The 49ers got some help in the pass rush department trading for former Texan Charles Omenihu.
Mayim Bialik posted an old interview on TikTok of when she dressed up as 'Star Trek' characters and she mentioned a certain scene from 'The Wrath of Khan.'
"I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light," Simpson wrote on Instagram
Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.
US Air Force officials say the service's current seven fighter airframes are too expensive to maintain, and the plan to trim the force down to four.