Sign debate: NMDOT to reassess I-25 directional signs located in the Big I

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two signs directing drivers to Interstate 25 in Albuquerque are being reconsidered by the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

The signs are located on Frontage Road North just before West Frontage Road within the “Big-I.” People debated whether the signs were accurate after someone posted a photo on social media, claiming the signs were wrong.

The signs display a left arrow that directs people to I-25 and next to that is the text “West Frontage Road.” The sign could be interpreted by some as I-25 West, which is non-existent as the interstate only runs north and south.

A spokesperson for NMDOT said the signs have been in place since the Big-I project was completed and are designed to help drivers return to I-25 south. NMDOT acknowledged that the signs can appear confusing to some and that the sign crew will assess them.

