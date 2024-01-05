Sign up for emergency alerts to know when a parking ban is declared in Taunton. Here's how.

TAUNTON - To help the Department of Public Works in their efforts to clean streets during or following a snow storm, a snow parking ban could be declared by the city. According to Mayor Shaunna O'Connell, parking bans are announced on the city of Taunton's website and Facebook page. Residents can also sign up for emergency alerts via text or phone message.

“Cars parked on city streets during snow storms make it difficult to properly clear the streets of snow and can pose safety hazards for city residents, city employees, and first responders,” she said in a written statement to the Taunton Daily Gazette.

Here is all you need to know if a parking ban is declared.

How do I know if there is a parking ban in Taunton

Parking bans are announced on the city of Taunton's website and Facebook page. Residents can also sign up to receive emergency alerts and severe weather warnings by registering on the city website. Notifications are delivered by email, text message, or a voicemail message on their home phone during an emergency.

Parking bans on Taunton streets during the winter occurr when a snowstorm emergency is declared by city officials.

Where can I park during a parking ban

City officials generally allow residents to park in several municipal parking lots for a 24-hour period when parking bans are in effect. Municipal parking lots behind City Hall on Summer Street, and lots on Cedar Street, Trescott Street, Weir Street (behind Taunton Municipal Light Plan offices), West Water Street (behind Weir House of Pizza), Whittenton Street (at Goldstein’s 5 & 10), Court Street and Trescott Street are typically available to residents who need a space to park their car during the storm period.

City officials require the vehicles to be removed by their owners once the parking ban is lifted.

How long do parking bans last

O’Connell said the length of a parking ban on city streets depends on the severity of the storm and how much time is needed to remove snow from roadways by the Department of Public Works.

“My office makes the decision to implement parking bans with the input and recommendation of all stakeholders, including the police department, DPW, and parking commission,” she said.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Sign up for emergency alerts to know when Taunton declares a parking ban