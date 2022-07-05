How to sign out of Gmail and Google on PC, Android and iPhone

Hosting 1.8 billion active users, which is 23% of the population, and 92% of US startups, Gmail has grown to encompass 27.8% of the email client market share, according to financesonline.com. Google, founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, created Gmail on April 1, 2004.

With Gmail being used for work, school or personal use, accounts can become mixed up with each other and hectic. It’s important to keep your emails organized by staying logged in to the necessary accounts and logged out of the unnecessary ones.

How to sign out of Gmail on a computer

Google advises to follow these steps:

1. Log into your Gmail account at gmail.com.

2. Click your profile icon in the top right of your screen.

3. Select “Sign out.” If you have multiple accounts signed in at once, then your only option will be to “Sign out of all accounts.” You are not able to sign out of just one Gmail account if you have multiple signed in.

How to sign out of Gmail on an Android or iPhone

Users are unable to solely sign out of Gmail on their mobile devices. They can completely remove their Google account from their device though, signing them out of Gmail and other Google applications like YouTube and Google Maps. This will not delete the account.

To remove your Google account from your mobile device, Google advises to follow these steps for Android and these steps for iPhone:

1. Open Gmail on your android or iPhone.

2. Tap your profile icon in the top right of your screen.

3. Select “Manage accounts on this device” at the bottom.

4. Android users will have to then select the account that they would like to remove from their device.

5. Tap the bottommost button, “Remove account.”

How to remotely sign out of Gmail on other devices

You may have left your Google account signed into a device outside of your home network that you want to make sure no one else has access to. Remotely signing out of that device will resolve those worries.

To remotely sign out of your Google account, Google advises to follow these steps:

1. Log in to your Gmail account at gmail.com.

2. Tap your profile icon in the top right of your screen.

3. Select “Manage your Google account.”

4. Navigate to and select “Security”, the fourth tab down on a computer and the fourth tab to the right on a mobile device.

Select "Security" through your Google account.

5. Scroll down to and tap or click “Your devices.”

6. You will be shown all the devices that your Google account is currently signed into. Select any device you want to sign out of.

7. Confirm that you want to sign out.

