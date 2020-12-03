How to sign up for HBO Max: Free trials, prices, and how to watch on Roku

Alex Kane, Reviewed
·4 min read
HBO Max: Everything you need to know

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

HBO Max is a relatively new streaming service from AT&T's Warner Media division, and it just announced a major deal to put it at the top of any cinephile's wishlist. Warner Bros. announced that its entire 2021 theatrical slate will debut on HBO Max in the United States on the same day that the films premiere in theaters. This follows shortly after the announcement that Wonder Woman 1984 would premiere on the service—including support for Dolby Atmos sound.

“Warner Bros. will continue to exhibit the films theatrically worldwide,” the press release said, “while adding an exclusive one-month access period on the HBO Max streaming platform in the U.S.” Films expected to debut on the service next year include Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the Space Jam sequel, The Suicide Squad, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and Matrix 4.

What this means is that you'll be able to watch these new movies from your home theater on the same day they're released in cinemas, without having to buy special tickets, deal with sticky floors, or overpay for popcorn. This is a seismic news day for the movie business, though the company stresses that this is a “unique one-year plan” made in response to the ongoing pandemic. Calling it a “win-win” for consumers and exhibitors alike, the idea is to make sure these films reach the audience they deserve, even in these unprecedented times.

How much is HBO Max?

Gal Gadot returns in Wonder Woman 1984, premiering on HBO Max in December.

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month as an all-in-one, standalone service, and you can enjoy a free seven-day trial before you commit.

U.S. residents can sign up for HBO Max directly through the HBO website, select digital storefronts (Amazon, Apple App Store, Google Play, or Samsung TV), a cable or satellite provider, AT&T, Hulu, Prime Video, certain internet providers, or YouTube TV.

If you already have HBO through a cable or satellite TV provider, you may be able to access HBO Max—and stream a lot more content—at no additional cost. Altice One, Atlantic Broadband, Apple TV Channels, AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, Optimum, RCN, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, Wow!, and Xfinity all offer HBO Max.

If your provider isn’t among those listed, you may find it worth it to cancel your existing plan and subscribe to HBO Max directly through the service’s website.

Sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month

What devices can you use to watch HBO Max?

The service is currently available on a number of streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV devices, Android phones and tablets (OS 5.0 and up), Android TV (OS 5.0 and up), Apple TV (fourth generation or later), Chromebooks, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch (iOS 12.2 and up), PC and Mac, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV (2016 models or later), and Xbox One.

How can you watch HBO Max on Roku?

Notably, the app is not yet officially available on Roku streaming devices. There are a few workarounds, however, that will allow you to watch the service on your television if you only have a Roku. The first is to play HBO Max on your laptop or phone, then use a mirroring option to cast your device to your TV. Another ugly but workable option bypasses the Roku aspect altogether: Log in to HBO Go on your laptop, connect an HDMI cable from your computer to your TV, and let that do the work. Is it pretty? Absolutely not. Will it get the job done? Yep.

What can you watch on HBO Max?

HBO has already greenlit a fairly extensive amount of programming for its new streaming service.

HBO Max’s series offerings include Lovecraft Country, Harley Quinn, Euphoria, Love Life, Watchmen, Flight of the Conchords, Barry, Silicon Valley, Insecure, Raised by Wolves, The Sopranos, The Wire, Sex and the City, True Blood, Rick and Morty, Chernobyl, Boardwalk Empire, Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, Westworld, True Detective, South Park, Big Little Lies, and plenty more.

The service also boasts one of the finest movie-streaming selections available. Right now, you can watch 2001: A Space Odyssey, Boogie Nights, The Lego Movie 2, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, When Harry Met Sally, Se7en, The Matrix, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, Us, Dirty Dancing, Chasing Amy, and The Invisible Man.

Sign up for HBO Max starting at $14.99 a month

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to watch HBO Max: Free trials, prices, and how to watch on Roku

