In a sign of more Trumpworld infighting, Peter Navarro called Jared Kushner 'the Rasputin son-in-law' and one of the 'worst' Trump staffers

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner has been likened to Grigori Rasputin but several former Trump aides. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Peter Navarro has gone after Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner once again.

Navarro dubbed Kushner the "Rasputin son-in-law," while calling him one of the "worst" Trump aides.

In August, Navarro accused Kushner of faking cancer to sell copies of his memoir.

In a growing schism in Trumpworld, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro went after the former president's son-in-law Jared Kushner this week.

Speaking on the podcast "The Stew Peters Show" on Tuesday, Navarro singled out Kushner as being one of the "worst" aides to then-President Donald Trump.

"If Steve Mnuchin, the treasury secretary, and Jared Kushner, the Rasputin son-in-law, had never, ever darkened the door of the White House, I believe that Trump would still be in the Oval Office," Navarro said.

Navarro called Kushner and Mnuchin "bad personnel" who "not only created bad policy," but also created "bad politics."

Representatives for Kushner did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Navarro's comments were not the first time that Kushner had been likened to Grigori Rasputin, an influential Russian political figure who held significant influence over the country's last czar, Nicholas II, and his family. In September 2021, Stephanie Grisham, a former Trump press secretary, dubbed Kushner "Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit" in her book "I'll Take Your Questions Now."

Navarro had also attacked Kushner in August, claiming without evidence that the former president's son-in-law had faked a cancer diagnosis to sell his memoir. According to Kushner's book, titled "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," he had been treated for thyroid cancer while working in the Trump administration.

"That thyroid thing, that came out of nowhere," Navarro said in an interview with Newsmax that was shared by Mediaite. "I saw the guy every day. There's no sign that he was in any pain or danger or whatever. I think it's just sympathy to try to sell his book now."

Kushner was one of Trump's top advisers when the latter was president, and the two still appear to have a largely positive relationship.

However, Kushner suggested in August that he would be unlikely to join a new Trump administration, saying he is "enjoying the private sector" too much. In his memoir released that same month, Kushner also wrote about how he was "ready" to leave the White House towards the end of Trump's presidency and that he had told his wife Ivanka they could get their lives back after "a wild five years."

Navarro is set to stand trial in November on contempt of Congress charges for defying the House committee investing the Capitol riot.

Read the original article on Business Insider