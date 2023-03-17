SIGN UP NOW — For a Better Future: Bridging Culture, Business, and Climate

Ty Hunter at New York Fashion Week in 2017. Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Today's business leaders are embracing circularity to better engage in sustainability and climate action.

Leaders in climate justice advocacy, business, and fashion will discuss the future of sustainable practices inside and outside the business world.

On April 18, 2023, Insider is hosting "For a Better Future: Bridging Culture, Business, and Climate," a free virtual event at noon ET featuring speakers from Deloitte and Junk Kouture.

Reducing, reusing, recycling, and recreating are powerful tools in the fight against climate change. Insider's virtual event, "For a Better Future: Bridging Culture, Business, and Climate," presented by Deloitte, takes place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at noon ET. More businesses are embracing circularity, the concept of eliminating as much waste as possible while maximizing the reuse of materials, to achieve their sustainability goals.

This multi-session virtual conference will focus on how empowerment and circularity inspire climate action beyond the world of business. The panelists will include a diverse set of climate justice advocates, circular fashion heroes, and business leaders.

Sessions include:

Sustainable Style and Circular Fashion

The Business of Climate and the Climate of Business

Together for a Greener Tomorrow

The Race for Sustainability

Speakers include:

Katie Brill, Spokesperson, Junk Kouture

Dr. Susan Chomba, Director of Vital Landscapes for Africa, World Resources Institute

Georgina Grenon, Director Environmental Excellence, Paris 2024 International Olympic Committee

Ty Hunter, Principal TyTryOne, LLC (and Beyonce's former stylist)

Michal Nachmany, Founder & CEO, Climate Policy Radar

Jennifer Steinmann, Global Sustainability & Climate Practice Leader, Deloitte

