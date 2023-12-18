Sign up for The Scoop newsletter: Your source for Ohio politics and 2024 election news

The 2024 election cycle is gearing up as Ohio's March 19 primary election looms.

Ohio will be front-and-center in the race for control of the U.S. Senate.

Meanwhile, Ohio lawmakers are taking on major issues such as the rollout of the state's new recreational marijuana program, culture war fights and topics that impact your daily life such as education, transportation, health care and more.

The USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau works every day to cover key stories on Ohio politics and equip you with the information you need at the ballot box. Our bureau provides coverage for The Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal, Canton Repository and other news outlets across Ohio.

We have launched The Scoop newsletter to bring you up to speed on political news in Ohio. Every Wednesday at noon, we'll deliver the latest stories right to your inbox, including big breaking news and in-depth reporting from our team that you can't get anywhere else.

The Scoop is curated by Bureau Reporter Haley BeMiller, who also hosts our weekly podcast Ohio Politics Explained.

