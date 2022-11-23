Sign up for Sling TV and get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite during Black Friday 2022
Get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite when you sign up for Sling TV.
This award-winning streaming device is valued at $40 per month, and with this incredible Black Friday deal, you'll get $10 off your first month.
Black Friday 2022 deals have begun and you don't want to miss out on the best tech and streaming sales! You can score a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and get $10 off with Sling TV's Black Friday deal right now, allowing you to stream your favorite shows and movies for less. Take advantage of this limited-time offer today and save a total of $40.
This Sling TV deal applies to new customers only and requires a credit card and email address to unlock the savings. To sign up, create an account with your email address, select your desired service, checkout and you're off to the races. You can start watching right away from a compatible device or wait for your brand new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite to arrive. You'll be charged $30 (plus taxes) for the first month. After the first month, your credit card will be charged monthly at the regular subscription price until you cancel your service.
With so many great channels, chances are you'll want to keep Sling TV. There are three services to choose from: Sling Orange for $40 a month with access to 30+ channels including ESPN, TNT, CNN and HGTV; Sling Blue for $40 a month with access to 40+ channels including TNT, Fox News, CNN, HGTV and others; or combine the two with the Orange & Blue plan for $55 a month with access to all 50 channels, including ESPN, TNT, CNN, MSNBC and more. Additionally, you can customize the base plan with add-ons such as DVR and premium channels like Showtime and Starz.
The Fire TV Stick Lite has more than 250,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers love its smooth setup, Alexa voice remote capability and the instant access it affords to a huge catalog of thousands of channels, apps and voice assistant capabilities. The Fire TV Stick Lite usually retails for $29.99, which means in addition to the $10 off your first month, you'll be saving $40 if you sign up for this Sling TV deal.
