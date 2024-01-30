Sign-stealing can backfire

The article in the Kitsap Sun about the stolen campaign signs and the surveillance/investigation effort took me back a decade to my own involvement in a political campaign, a fire board recall in California. The opposition had a well-organized espionage operation directed at our “$AVE MILLION$” signs, and two of our volunteers tracked a team of thieves to a spot just off a hiking trail, where they had tossed about 40 stolen signs.We didn't involve the police, however. Instead we asked the local paper to publish a couple of photos of the impromptu dumpsite, which it was kind enough to do. Given how the locals felt about littering in their public spaces, the opposition campaign had effectively kneecapped itself with the electorate. We played the whole thing for laughs and won the recall in a 2-1 landslide.We didn’t think of greasing our signs, however. That’s cute.

Mike Gaynes, Bremerton

