'It’s a sign of the times': GOP primary will elect winners for two seats in Rutherford

Only Republican voters in Rutherford County's March 5 primary will decide two of the local elections.

No Democrats or independents are competing in the election for Rutherford County Property Assessor. The race is between two Republicans: Rob Mitchell, the incumbent; and Virgil Gammon, a former elected member of the Rutherford County Commission and a previous chief deputy for the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Only those voting as Republicans also will decide who will win the Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 6 seat between Butch Vaughn and Chase Williams.

The partisan election for school board seats that started in 2022, following the General Assembly's vote to make school board elections partisan, is "unfortunate," said John Vile, a 47-year political science professor, including 35 years at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

"As if we don’t have a enough partisanship − it’s a sign of the times," said Vile, who also has served as the dean of MTSU's Honors College since 2008. "Character and knowledge are far more important than party identification when choosing a school board candidate."

'We have a right to exercise choice'

Independents wanting to vote in the primary may notice a posted sign at the polling location about Tennessee law warning them they could face criminal punishment if they vote "in a political party's primary without being a bona fide member of or affiliated with that political party, or to declare allegiance to that party without the intent to affiliate with that party."

Voter Pam King of Murfreesboro supports the law because she's not a fan of people "lying" about their party affiliation to win an election.

"Just be honest," said King, who's also the treasure of the campaign for Williams, the school board candidate competing in the Republican primary against Vaughn.

Vile, however, doubts independent voters participating in a primary would ever face punishment for violating "one of those useless, toothless" laws.

"It’s basically an open primary system," said Vile, adding that Tennessee voter registration cards exclude mention of party affiliation. "We have a right to exercise choice. It’s important to vote."

Voters Tiarra Smith of Murfreesboro agreed that people should vote after doing that herself on Tuesday's final day of early voting for the March 5 primary.

"I needed to vote in this primary because I want to effect change, and I want my voice heard, and that's the only way that I can do that by voting," said Smith, who identified the economy as being her most important issue.

GOP early voting primary quadruples Democrats in Rutherford

Primaries started in the early 1900s during the progressive era in the country because people had concerns about party leaders in "smoked filled rooms choosing buddies” rather than the best-qualified candidates to represent the common interests, Vile said.

Rutherford prior to 2000 had been a Democratic Party leaning county. The winners of the Democratic Party primaries typically won the seats.

Only one area of the county at the start of the 21st Century had representation from a Republican, former state Rep. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet, in a district that served constituents of her Wilson County community and Rutherford.

More Republicans started to win offices in Rutherford County in the 21st Century. The GOP emerged as the dominant party in the county after sweeping elections in 2010 and have won the vast majority of local elections since then.

An example of Rutherford being a GOP-leaning county shows up in the early voting tally with 9,950 voting in the Republican primary and 2,278 voting in the Democratic primary.

GOP replaces 'Solid South' Democrats as dominant party in Rutherford

Rutherford County, like Tennessee, went through a change of "Solid South" Democratic Party affiliation the way other southern states have, Vile said.

The Republican Party ballot includes 10 local candidates seeking county offices. The GOP ballot also has former President Donald Trump, the strong primary front runner, still competing Nikki Haley and multiple names of people seeking to be delegates for the presidential candidates at the Republican National Convention.

The Democratic ballot has just two names: President Joe Biden and Rutherford County Board of Education candidate Tiffany Lee, who's campaigning for a Zone 3 seat. Lee will advance to the Aug. 1 election to face independent Lorri Johnson and the March 5 Republican primary winner between Tim Holden and Caleb Tidwell.

The Rutherford County Democratic Party typically does have candidates to compete against the Republican incumbents serving in all seven of the county's seats in the Tennessee General Assembly.

Democrats also have two seats out of 21 on the Rutherford County Commission.

Who's qualified for 2024 elections

Rutherford County Property Assessor: Rob Mitchell, a Republican incumbent; Virgil Gammon, Republican

Rutherford County Highway Superintendent: Greg Brooks, a Republican incumbent;

Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 2: Stan Vaught, Republican; Nicholas Rourke, Republican; Robert Brooks, independent; John Duncan, independent

Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 3: Caleb Tidwell, incumbent Republican; Timothy Holden, Republican; Tiffany Fee, Democrat; Lorri Johnson, independent

Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 5: Claire Maxwell, Republican incumbent;

Rutherford County Board of Education Zone 6: William "Butch" Vaughn, Republican; Chase Williams, Republican

Murfreesboro City School Board (elected at large for four seats), with all who qualified running as independent candidates: George "Butch" Campbell, incumbent; Jimmy Richardson III, incumbent; David Settles, incumbent; Jeanette West-Price

Source: Rutherford County Election Commission

