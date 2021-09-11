Sign up for Xfinity internet and get up to $300 on a Visa Prepaid Card

Get Xfinity internet this month and treat yourself with a chance to get up to $300 on a Visa Prepaid Card.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to home internet, you've likely heard of Xfinity. The brand touts lightning-fast internet that provides coverage in event the most isolated areas. If you're curious to try it for yourself, the brand is giving newcomers up to $300 in Visa gift cards for signing up.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Throughout September, Xfinity is offering Visa Prepaid Cards up to $300 for those signing up for a new internet plan. The amount on cards depends on your location and the type of plan you choose: If you're in the western division, you can get a card with up to $100 on it through Sunday, September 26. If you're in the northeastern division, signing up for Xfinity can get you up to $150 on a Visa card. Those living in the central division who sign up for Xfinity internet can get a Visa card with up to $300 on it. Both the central and northeastern division offers run through Tuesday, September 21. All purchases also come with a free Flex 4K streaming box.

Download speeds for internet packages start at up to 200 megabits per second of bandwidth, which starts at $29.99 per month. Xfinity claims that package has enough bandwidth for online multiplayer gaming, media streaming on multiple devices and downloading large files. The strongest bandwidth package is 2,000 mbps starting at $299.95 per month, which the company says it can handle unlimited wireless devices.

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Xfinity internet: Sign up to get up to $300 on a Visa Prepaid Card