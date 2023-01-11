SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse SIGNA Sports United N.V.'s (NYSE:SSU) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The US$1.6b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of €46m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €275m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which SIGNA Sports United will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering SIGNA Sports United, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of €48m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for SIGNA Sports United given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 31% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

