New signage to help visitors find Jersey dolmen

The dolmen “would have perhaps been part of rituals and ceremonies" said Olga Finch

New signage is planned for a difficult to find prehistoric burial mound in Jersey.

Archaeologists said a lack of signs had made it difficult for visitors to locate Le Dolmen de Géonnais in St Ouen.

Dolmens are prehistoric burial mounds dating back to the Neolithic period, with a circular pattern of standing stones and a narrow entrance.

Landscape and geopark curator, Millie Butel, said the signage should be in place by spring 2024.

Archaeologist for Jersey Heritage, Olga Finch, said: “It’s as close as you'll get to being, feeling and seeing what our ancestors did 6,000 years ago.

“So these would have perhaps been part of rituals and ceremonies, maybe feasts."

Le Dolmen de Géonnais is different to other dolmens in Jersey because “it's got a larger chamber”, said Ms Finch.

The signage will be placed at the end of La Rue des Géonnais, at the entrance of the track that leads to the dolmen.

