UPDATE: At least 1 arrest made following Signal 99 issued by Dayton Police Sunday morning
UPDATE: @ 4:53 a.m.
At least one arrest was made following the large gathering near a bar in the Oregon District.
Officers were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to the area near Ned Peppers, a bar in the Oregon District.
No injuries were reported and no medics were called to the scene.
This is a breaking story, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.
INITIAL REPORT:
Dayton Police issued a signal 99 in the Oregon District early Sunday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the Oregon district on reports of a large fight, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
