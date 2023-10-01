UPDATE: At least 1 arrest made following Signal 99 issued by Dayton Police Sunday morning

UPDATE: @ 4:53 a.m.

At least one arrest was made following the large gathering near a bar in the Oregon District.

Officers were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to the area near Ned Peppers, a bar in the Oregon District.

No injuries were reported and no medics were called to the scene.

This is a breaking story, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

INITIAL REPORT:

Dayton Police issued a signal 99 in the Oregon District early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Oregon district on reports of a large fight, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

