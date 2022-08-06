Signal Gold (TSE:SGNL) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 108% in 5 years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is Signal Gold Inc. (TSE:SGNL) which saw its share price drive 108% higher over five years. In more good news, the share price has risen 61% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since it's been a strong week for Signal Gold shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Signal Gold wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Signal Gold can boast revenue growth at a rate of 3.0% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. In comparison, the share price rise of 16% per year over the last half a decade is pretty impressive. Shareholders should be pretty happy with that, although interested investors might want to examine the financial data more closely to see if the gains are really justified. Some might suggest that the sentiment around the stock is rather positive.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

This free interactive report on Signal Gold's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 0.8% in the last year, Signal Gold shareholders lost 25%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 16% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Signal Gold that you should be aware of.

