A signal of 'impunity'? Biden's trip to Middle East pits human rights against geopolitical reality

During a private conversation at the opulent horse ranch of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah in 2009, the monarch told President Barack Obama he had his back.

Abdullah assured the American president the oil-rich kingdom would coordinate with Obama’s new administration to make sure oil prices wouldn’t impede recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.

As President Joe Biden heads to Saudi Arabia this week for his first in-person meeting with the late Abdullah’s successors, he could likewise use help with gas prices that have reached record highs this year, as demand continues to outstrip supply. Fuel costs are contributing to raging inflation that could send the economy into a recession and doom Democrats in this fall’s midterm elections.

Biden, however, may not be in a position to ask for favors. As a presidential candidate, Biden vowed his administration would make the kingdom a “pariah” state because of its human rights abuses, particularly the gruesome murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

In visiting Saudi Arabia, Biden will be walking a tightrope between stark geopolitical realities and his lofty promises to prioritize human rights. Even before he lands, Biden's trip has ignited a firestorm of criticism from democracy advocates, along with a good dose of pushback from diplomatic pragmatists. He faces the same delicate balance in Israel, his first stop, where Biden wants to improve conditions for the Palestinians within the confines of the staunch support the Unites States typically extends to its top Middle East ally.

“It's great to put morality and human rights at the center of your foreign policy,” said Osamah Khalil, a Syracuse University history professor who specializes in Middle East affairs. “But then the world expects you to be consistent.”

When the upcoming trip was announced, Biden downplayed the direct interactions he will have with Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, whom U.S. officials believe ordered Khashoggi's killing.

And Biden has said the purpose of the trip is not lowering gas prices but working towards a more stable Middle East by reducing tensions and increasing interactions between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

“When I meet with Saudi leaders on Friday, my aim will be to strengthen a strategic partnership going forward that’s based on mutual interests and responsibilities, while also holding true to fundamental American values,” Biden wrote in an op-ed published in The Washington Post Sunday that acknowledged “there are many who disagree with my decision to travel to Saudi Arabia.”

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after stepping off Marine One, June 13, 2022, in Washington.

Officials pointed to the benefits of U.S.-Saudi engagement on extending a truce in Yemen's civil war, a conflict that has become a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran and unleashed one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Biden, in his op-ed, said Saudi Arabia is now working to help "stabilize oil markets with other OPEC producers.”

Still, Khaled Elgindy, director of a program on Palestinian-Israeli affairs at the Middle East Institute, said Biden’s trip “certainly sends a signal about impunity and lack of accountability.”

“Some might call it cynical,” he added.

Nevertheless, Elgindy said, a good argument can be made for some realpolitik. In addition to the through-the-roof oil prices, food crises are looming in many parts of the world, including in the Middle East.

“I'm sure that when they say they're raising human rights issues with their counterparts in Saudi or Egypt, or even the Israelis, they probably do raise them, in private meetings,” he said, “but these aren't an impediment in any way to what the administration is trying to do in the region.”

Treating Saudi Arabia like a pariah was never going to be sustainable, as long as the kingdom has things the U.S. wants, said Richard Fontaine, CEO of the Center for a New American Security, a Washington, D.C. think tank focused on national security issues.

After a year and a half, Fontaine said, the Biden administration went from trying to make human rights be "the deciding factor" in its policy toward Saudi Arabia to making it one of several factors.

Participants stand for a group photo after unveiling a new street sign for Jamal Khashoggi Way outside of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Washington. One month ahead of President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, the District of Columbia is renaming the street in front of the Saudi embassy Jamal Khashoggi Way, trolling Riyadh for its role in the killing of the dissident Saudi activist and journalist in 2018.

'Make them pay the price' for Khashoggi murder

As a candidate, Biden was trying to draw a sharp contrast with then-President Donald Trump when he said he believed Khashoggi was murdered at the direction of bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.

“We’re going to, in fact, make them pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are,” Biden said. “There’s very little social redeeming value in the present government in Saudi Arabia.”

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who had been critical of the Saudi government, was killed inside a Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. Khashoggi had gone to the consulate to get documents he needed for his upcoming wedding.

Another journalist, Palestinian-American Shireen Abu Akleh, was shot dead in May while reporting on an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank. After overseeing an examination of the bullet that killed Abu Akleh, U.S. officials concluded that gunfire from the position of the Israel Defense Forces was “likely responsible” for her death but there’s “no reason to believe” the shooting was intentional.

UN human rights officials have alleged that Israeli forces were “behind” the fatal shooting and said it is "deeply disturbing" that Israel has not done a criminal investigation of the incident.

Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial on o May 19, 2022, at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Critics have charged that because of America's “ironclad” commitment to Israel, it has not held the government accountable for its treatment of Palestinians, which a growing number of humanitarian groups have labeled apartheid.

Administration officials say Biden has worked to restore ties with the Palestinians that had been essentially severed during the Trump administration.

While Biden will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and others in the West Bank, experts say they’re not expecting much progress toward resolving their plight.

“I think the administration has tried to keep things from getting worse but doesn't see opportunities – at the present time – to make significant improvement,” said Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Israeli forces remove a demonstrator during a demonstration by Palestinians and international activists on July 1, 2022, in the Al-Jawaya in Masafer Yatta area in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that has been at the centre of a protracted legal battle.

Two-state solution still a 'long-term goal'

Biden still supports the creation of an independent Palestinian nation alongside Israel as a “long-term goal,” Barbara Leaf, assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs, recently told Congress. But in the meantime, she’s told the Palestinians not to turn away from economic improvements the administration hopes will result from initiatives the U.S. is pushing.

“I think the Palestinians owe it to their people to engage in issues like water security, food security, renewables, issues of climate change, even as they work towards an eventual negotiation,” Leaf told the House Foreign Affairs Committee last month.

David Makovsky, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, expects Biden will announce significant assistance to the East Jerusalem Hospitals Network as “a way of trying to demonstrate a humanitarian concern for the Palestinians.”

East Jerusalem is predominantly Arab and claimed by Palestinian leaders as the future capital of their own independent state.

For Elgindy, Biden’s support for a Palestinian state is just lip service until he reopens a consulate in Jerusalem – shut by Trump – which had served as a de facto embassy.

“It is the minimal step that can be taken to show you are actually serious about a two-state solution,” he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken last year said the administration would reopen its consulate in Jerusalem but gave no timeline.

The administration can’t do much more than restore humanitarian assistance cut during the last administration, Fontaine said, because anything more ambitious requires the agreement of Israelis and Palestinians.

“That does not appear to be in the cards,” he said.

Palestinian leadership has been riven by division as much as the Israelis, who are preparing for a fifth election in three years after the recent collapse of a coalition government.

Israeli authorities project an image of the Israeli and U.S. flags on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City in honor of July Fourth, Monday, July 4, 2022. President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel and the occupied West Bank as part of a broader trip to the Middle East.

Moving toward normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia

What might be possible, however, is improving the relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which have no formal diplomatic ties.

That would build on the so-called Abraham Accords, a series of agreements during the Trump administration that formalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan despite those Arab nations’ devotion to Palestinian statehood.

The big prize for Israel would be improving relations with Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam and the custodian of its two holiest sites. To help make that happen, however, Biden has to jettison his "pariah" label for Saudi Arabia.

“Israel wants to normalize with Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia wants to normalize with the Biden administration,” Makovsky said. That’s created the unusual situation of Israelis rooting for the president to go to an Arab country, he added.

“The Israelis believe it’s really important that I make the trip,” Biden said recently when pressed on why he is going to the kingdom.

Saudi special forces salute in front of a screen displaying images Saudi King Salman, right, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after a military parade in preparation for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, July 3, 2022.

While it may give Biden a more noble reason than gas prices to meet with the Saudis, Makovsky said Biden has been supporting Israel since making one of his first overseas trips as a senator there in 1973. The opportunity to facilitate the first move between Israel and the “most classic historic foe of Zionism” is “personally meaningful” to Biden, Makovsky said, referring to Saudi Arabia.

"I am a Zionist," Biden told an Israeli television station in 2007.

Also, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine poses the biggest threat to peace and security in Europe since the end of the Cold War and China is becoming increasingly aggressive in the South China Sea, the Middle East – a part of the world that has been a source of constant conflict for decades – is one of the few places where there’s “not just crisis, but actual opportunities to do something constructive,” Fontaine said.

“It's a strange state of affairs in U.S. foreign policy in general that you look to the Middle East for the opportunity,” he said.

In his memoir, Obama was frank about the struggle he faced between maintaining stability in the Middle East, preventing disruptions to oil supplies, keeping adversarial powers like Iran from expanding their influence while still standing up for the oppressed.

Every so often, he wrote, the Pentagon or CIA would recommend the administration pay more attention to human rights and governance issues when dealing with Middle East partners. But then the Saudis would share counter-terrorism or other vital information “and those reports would be relegated to the bottom of a drawer.”

His conclusion? “Accepting this type of realism, I told myself, was part of the job.”

