Signal issues delaying trains at New York City's Penn Station during rush hour

There are train delays out of Penn Station in Manhattan during Tuesday evening's rush hour because of signal issues.

NJ Transit initially tweeted that rail service could see up to 30-minute delays "due to Amtrak signal issues near the Portal Bridge." However, around 5:45 p.m. it increased to 60 minutes.

NJ Transit announced that its rail tickets and passes will be cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street – New York. For alternate service information, go to http://njtransit.com/abc.

One X user tweeted a photo of a packed Penn Station as commuters wait to get home.

Current situation at Penn Station. Signal problems near portal bridge causing delays #njtransit #amtrak pic.twitter.com/sYI2MBGtgv — Bob Monek (@newyorkcommuter) January 30, 2024

One rider on a North Jersey Coast Line train posted: "Been sitting on the 5:06 out of Penn Station for 45 mins."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Signal issues delaying trains at New York City's Penn Station