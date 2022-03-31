Signal Mountain woman indicted for first-degree murder in stabbing death of man

Mar. 31—The Hamilton County Criminal Court Grand Jury has indicted a woman accused in the slaying of a 69-year-old Signal Mountain man whose body was found with multiple stab wounds to the chest and arm.

Rhonda Lorna Esspenpreis, 63, was indicted Wednesday morning on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder in the killing of Randall Paul Otto.

The grand jury found that "Rhonda Lorna Essenpreis ... did unlawfully, intentionally and with premeditation kill Randall Otto," the indictment record said.

Should Essenpreis, 63, be found guilty at trial, she faces life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 51 years.

Essenpreis, of Signal Mountain, was arrested Dec. 29 after her daughter called police to perform a wellness check on the 3600 block of Scarlet Maple Court. Signal Mountain police discovered Otto's body in a chair in the living room with apparent knife wounds to the torso, according to a release issued by Signal Mountain Police Chief Mike Williams.

Officers then called investigators at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and detained Essenpreis. Hamilton County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene and transported Essenpreis to Erlanger hospital for evaluation.

Essenpreis appeared Jan. 11 before Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Christine M. Sell to establish probable cause and Essenpreis' clarity of mind during the incident.

During the January hearing, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Detective Jason Maucere told the court Essenpreis "did appear to be under the influence" on the evening of Otto's killing. However, he said that when asked at the scene of the crime to identify the dead man, Essenpreis was able to do so.

The detective also testified to seeing Trazodone pills, which are used to treat depression, on the kitchen counter, "some of which had blood stains on them." He noted there were empty pill bottles on the kitchen counter and throughout the residence.

Story continues

Sell determined there was probable cause and sent the case to the grand jury.

Essenpreis is scheduled to appear April 8 before Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Don W. Poole.

Contact La Shawn Pagán at lpagan@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6476. Follow her on Twitter @LaShawnPagan.