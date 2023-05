The Daily Beast

REUTERS/Luong Thai Linh/PoolThe most damning witness at Donald Trump’s rape trial was the former president himself, E. Jean Carroll’s lead lawyer said in her final plea to a New York jury on Monday morning, recapping the former president’s long history of self-incriminating and misogynistic statements.“No one, not even the former president, is above the law,” lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in her closing arguments. “In a real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself.”Carroll’s legal team put