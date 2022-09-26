Signal Says Semiconductor Stock Could Hit Record Highs

Jake Scott
·1 min read

Semiconductor concern ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) is underperforming on the charts, and now sits 6.6% lower in 2022. Though the shares have managed to bounce from their July 5, nine-month low of $44.76 to an Aug. 25 peak of $76.78, they've pulled back more than 11% over the last month. However, ON could soon stage a bounce above its former highs, as it’s now flashing a historically bullish signal.

Specifically, over the past three years, there were three other occasions where ON Semiconductor stock was within one standard deviation of its 80-day moving average after an extended stint above it, according to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White. One month after testing this trendline, the security was higher every time, and sported an average return of 23.7%. From its current perch of $63.31 would put the equity at a fresh record high near $78.30.

ON Chart September 262022
ON Chart September 262022

An unwinding of pessimism in the options pits could have bullish implications. This is per the security's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.27, which stands higher than 94% of annual reading. What's more, the 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.45 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) ranks in the 95th percentile of its annual range.

Recommended Stories

  • More Students Are Going to College. That’s Good News for This Online Educator.

    Chegg said its services segment will generate up to $155 million in revenue in the third quarter. Needham thinks that's a conservative guess.

  • Investors Stick to Shorting the Pound

    Some investors don't think the pain for the pound will let up any time soon. The British pound [sank to its lowest-ever level](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-09-26-2022/card/british-pound-hits-record-low-against-dollar-0pg0WCi1CfllbNlnn9ra) against the U.S. dollar Monday before rebounding. Richard Benson, co-chief investment officer at Millennium Global Investments Ltd. in London, has been shorting the pound, or betting it will fall, since April. The trade has been chop

  • Britain’s Sketchy Growth Plan Is Scarier Than Its Bond Vigilantes

    Investors don’t seem to have much confidence that the U.K. government’s fiscal splurge will generate the economic results it is hoping for.

  • Market chaos forces UK lenders to pull mortgage products

    LONDON (Reuters) -Turmoil in British financial markets forced mortgage lenders to temporarily withdraw and reprice products for new customers on Monday, a real-world consequence of the market volatility thrown up by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget last week. Brokers said the moves were likely just the start of a big shift in Britain's mortgage market. The country's largest mortgage lender Halifax said it was withdrawing its fee-paying mortgage products - where borrowers could pay an arrangement fee in exchange for a lower interest rate - and moving to a full fee-free range.

  • Oil prices slide, hit 9-month lows as dollar strengthens

    Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday in choppy trade, pressured by a strengthening dollar as market participants awaited details on new sanctions on Russia. Brent crude futures for November settlement fell by $1.09, or 1.3%, to $85.06 a barrel by 11:58 a.m. EDT (1558 GMT). The impact of a strong dollar on oil prices is at its most pronounced in more than a year, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

  • 5 ETFs Hitting 52-Week High Amid Market Turmoil

    SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL), Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO), iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) and Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) have been the leaders amid the market turmoil.

  • Dow on pace for a bear market close as stocks slide in afternoon trading

    U.S. stocks fell Monday, with tech shares failing to hold a morning bounce and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to finish the trading session in a bear market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 370 points, or 1.3%, at 29,218 trading near the session’s low. A close at or below 29,439.72 would mark a 20% pullback from its Jan. 4 record close, meeting widely used criteria for entering a bear market.

  • Crypto on pace to outperform S&P 500 for Q3

    After plummeting in value over the second quarter, cryptocurrencies have held out better than stocks and bonds from July 1 to the final week of the third quarter.

  • ‘It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better’: Carl Icahn Uses These 2 Dividend Stocks to Protect His Portfolio

    After a grisly 1H22 which represented the stock market’s worst performance since 1970, the second half is shaping up to be a bit of a disappointment too. After clawing back some of the losses, it’s been onto the slide again with the S&P 500 almost back to the mid-June lows. The bad news, according to billionaire investor Carl Icahn, is that things could still get worse from here. “I think a lot of things are cheap, and they’re going to get cheaper,” said Icahn, pointing to the economic malaise,

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock With Huge Long-Term Potential

    The stock split still hasn't happened, giving investors more time to buy in before it takes place.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats In Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio You Can Buy Right Now

    A little-known group of Buffett stocks includes three members of dividend royalty with solid growth prospects.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range

    The first half of the year saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produce its worst return since 1970. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively declining 24% and 34%, respectively, at their peaks, both indexes have firmly entered bear market territory. Given the heightened volatility and uncertainty that accompanies bear markets, it has a lot of investors wondering where the market will bottom.

  • 1 Recent Stock Split I Can't Wait to Buy

    It's a global leader in cybersecurity, a sector I believe is growing increasingly important as digital transformation takes hold, bringing more business processes online and increasing cyber risks. It's now easier to purchase without using fractional shares if you're only investing a few hundred dollars at a time, like me. Cybersecurity companies are reporting staggering rises in attacks.

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors.

  • 3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 54% to 84% That You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, which focuses on such stocks, has plunged by nearly 75% from its early 2021 peak, and some individual companies have fallen further. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD),  Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are likely three such stocks. Jake Lerch (Advanced Micro Devices): There's plenty of carnage in the stock market among tech stocks, and AMD is no exception.

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD)) price down 11% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$4.1m worth of shares earlier this year.

    By selling US$4.1m worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) stock at an average sell price of US$102 over...

  • Solar Panels Don’t Power Your Home and Other Insights From an Energy CEO

    Generac is the leader in home standby power generation. CEO Aaron Jagdfeld wants to turn his company into a provider of smart home energy systems.

  • Warren Buffett's Favorite REIT Is Coming Off the Market. What's Next?

    In a move that few saw coming, the only real estate investment trust in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio has agreed to be acquired.

  • Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers

    Goldman has laid off roughly a dozen bankers from its tech, media, and telecommunications division in New York and San Francisco. The news fuels growing anxiety about cuts on Wall Street.