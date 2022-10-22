Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.56

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.56 per share on the 10th of November. The dividend yield is 1.6% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Signature Bank's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Signature Bank is just starting to establish itself as being able to pay dividends to shareholders, given its short 4-year history of distributing earnings. While it has a shorter history of paying out dividends, Signature Bank's payout ratio of 11% is a great sign for current shareholders, as this means that earnings greatly cover dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 9.4%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 10% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Signature Bank Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The most recent annual payment of $2.24 is about the same as the annual payment 4 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Signature Bank has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Signature Bank Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Signature Bank that you should be aware of before investing. Is Signature Bank not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

