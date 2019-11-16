Signature Bank (SBNY) Up 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Signature Bank (SBNY). Shares have added about 2.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Signature Bank due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Signature Bank's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on High Revenues



Signature Bank’s third-quarter 2019 earnings of $2.75 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.70. However, the bottom-line figure decreased 3.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported tally.



Results reflect growth in revenues, loan and deposit balances, supported by a significant decline in provisions. However, fall in NIM and escalating expenses were major drags.



Net income for the third quarter came in at $148.7 million, down 4.3% compared with the previous-year quarter.



Revenues Rise, Loans & Deposits Increase, Expenses Escalate



Signature Bank’s total revenues inched up 1.4% from the prior-year quarter to $334 million. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $339.1 million.



Net interest income increased 1% year over year to $328 million, backed by rise in average interest earning assets. However, NIM contracted 20 basis points to 2.68%.



Non-interest income was $6 million, up nearly 33.3% year over year. This upside primarily stemmed from an increase in fees and services charges, along with rise in all the other components.



Non-interest expenses of $134.3 million flared up 14.6% from the prior-year quarter. This upsurge chiefly stemmed from rise in all components of expenses, partially offset by lower FDIC assessment fees.



Efficiency ratio was 40.2% as of Sep 30, 2019 compared with 35.6% reported as of Sep 30, 2018. Higher ratio indicates fall in profitability.



The company’s loans and leases, as of Sep 30, 2019, were $37.9 billion, rising marginally on a sequential basis. Further, total deposits rose 8.2% sequentially to $39.1 billion.



Credit Quality: Mixed Bag



The company recorded net charge offs of $2.9 million in the third quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $0.011million. In addition, provision for loan and lease losses plummeted 84.2% year over year to $1.2 million.



The ratio of non-accrual loans to total loans was 0.09%, down from the 0.38% recorded in the prior-year quarter.



Capital Ratios



As of Sep 30, 2019, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.91% compared with 12.16% on Sep 30, 2018. In addition, total risk-based capital ratio was 13.16% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 13.47%. Tangible common equity ratio was 9.51% as of Sep 30, 2019, up from the 9.15% recorded at the end of September 2018.



Return on average assets was 1.19% in the reported quarter compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 1.36%. As of Sep 30, 2019, return on average common stockholders' equity was 12.55%, down from 14.71% recorded at the end of September 2018.



Capital Deployment



During the September-end quarter, the company repurchased 629,503 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $75 million.



Outlook



Management expects 12-16% expense rise in 2019. Further, NIM is expected to be stable in the fourth quarter.



Management anticipates deposits to be up near the higher end of the range $3-$5 billion in 2019.

