Signature Bank's closure had 'nothing to do with crypto'- New York regulator

FILE PHOTO: Signature Bank headquarter, in New York
Hannah Lang and Pete Schroeder
·3 min read

By Hannah Lang and Pete Schroeder

(Reuters) - New York’s financial regulator said its decision to close Signature Bank had “nothing to do with crypto,” citing what it called “a significant crisis of confidence in the bank’s leadership” that occurred over the weekend after regulators shuttered Silicon Valley Bank.

The comments from a New York State Department of Financial Services spokesperson were in contrast with those made by Signature Bank board member and former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, one of the pioneers of the landmark Dodd-Frank Act, which was enacted after the 2008 financial crisis to better insulate the banking system from shocks.

“I think part of what happened was that regulators wanted to send a very strong anti-crypto message,” Frank told CNBC on Monday. “We became the poster boy because there was no insolvency based on the fundamentals.”

But NYDFS denied Frank’s claims in a statement on Tuesday, saying that its decision to close Signature Bank on Sunday and appoint the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp as receiver “was based on the current status of the bank and its ability to do business in a safe and sound manner on Monday.”

The FDIC and Signature Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The decisions made over the weekend had nothing to do with crypto. Signature was a traditional commercial bank with a wide range of activities and customers,” an NYDFS spokesperson said.

“DFS has been facilitating well-regulated crypto activities for several years, and is a national model for regulating the space,” they said.

The spokesperson added that as withdrawal requests ballooned over the weekend, Signature Bank failed to provide reliable and consistent data.

In response to NYDFS' statement, Frank said he was surprised the regulator said the decision to close the bank was not related to cryptocurrency.

“I think that was a factor," he said in an interview. "I’m puzzled as to why it was closed."

He added that to his knowledge, bank executives were working to provide data to regulators.

"What we heard from our executives is that the deposit situation had stabilized and they would be getting the capital from the discount window and I continue to be convinced that if we had opened on Monday given the announcements of those two policies, we would have been in a reasonably good shape and certainly functional," he said.

Signature was a commercial bank with private client offices with nine national business lines including commercial real estate and digital asset banking.

As of September, almost a quarter of its deposits came from the cryptocurrency sector, but the bank announced in December that it would shrink its crypto-related deposits by $8 billion.

The FDIC established a "bridge" successor bank to Signature Bank on Sunday to enable depositors to access their funds. The U.S. Treasury Department and other bank regulators announced Sunday that all of the depositors at both Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank would be made whole and “no losses will be borne by the taxpayer.”

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • After SVB failure, regulators close crypto-friendly bank Signature Bank

    Signature Bank is the second casualty of the ongoing banking crisis in the U.S. The New York-based financial institution stopped operating abruptly on Sunday — customers will be made whole. Regulators said that Signature Bank also caused a systemic risk and could threaten the U.S. banking system. “We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank, New York, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority,” the U.S. Treasury Department, the FDIC and the Federal Reserve said in a joint statement.

  • Signature Bank, former CEO are sued by shareholders for fraud

    Signature Bank and three former top executives were sued on Tuesday by shareholders who accused the New York bank of fraudulently proclaiming it was financially strong a mere three days before it was seized by a state regulator. The proposed class action against Signature and its former chief executive officer Joseph DePaolo, chief financial officer Stephen Wyremski and chief operating officer Eric Howell was filed in the federal court in Brooklyn. It seeks unspecified damages for shareholders between March 2 and 12 when New York's Department of Financial Services took over Signature, two days after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp seized Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Signature Bank was seized to send banks a message to avoid crypto, Barney Frank claims

    A regulatory takeover of a New York-based bank was intended to send a message to U.S. banks to stay away from the cryptocurrency business, a former member of Congress who was on the bank’s board says.

  • Coinbase and other crypto stocks surge as bitcoin pops

    Shares of cryptocurrency-linked names were rallying sharply in Tuesday morning action as the prices of bitcoin and other digital assets rocketed.

  • Signature Bank Hit With First Investor Suit Over Failure

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank was hit with its first investor suit since the bank went into receivership Sunday, accused of making misleading statements about its financial health and risks.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After

  • SVB’s Contagion Risk Is Bigger Than Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- While all of the initial talk was about Silicon Valley Bank deposits and any potential impact for other banks around the globe, investors now have moved their attention to a much bigger potential contagion victim: the US economy.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eye

  • What to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, potential fallout

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs dissect the timeline and factors leading up to Silicon Valley Bank's collapse last week, the fallout the rest of the banking industry is experiencing or seeking to avoid, and how regulators are taking action.

  • Moody’s now negative on U.S. banks due to ‘extremely volatile funding conditions,’ while First Republic and other regional banks are placed under review

    Moody's cut its sector outlook on U.S. banks to negative from stable and put six banks on review for possible downgrade following Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

  • Startups With SVB Bridge Debt Are Scrambling, Canadian VC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Startup companies that got temporary bridge funding from Silicon Valley Bank are now scrambling to figure out how they’ll refinance those obligations when they come due, according to an official at a Canadian government-owned venture capital firm. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady a

  • Higher rents boost US consumer prices in February

    U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February as Americans faced persistently higher costs for rents and food, posing a dilemma for the Federal Reserve, whose fight against inflation has been complicated by the collapse of two regional banks. Economists were divided on whether the report from the Labor Department on Tuesday, which also showed underlying inflation pressures building up last month despite a continued decline in the prices of used motor vehicles, would be sufficient for the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates again next week. Financial markets have faced turmoil following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York, which forced regulators to take emergency measures to shore up confidence in the banking system.

  • Is The Worst Over For These Fintech Stocks, Hard Hit By Bank Crisis?

    Shares in merchant acquirers – some of the biggest financial technology, or fintech stocks – edged up on Tuesday after being pummeled by the bank crisis.

  • Marketmind: Bank rescue leaves Fed in a rate bind

    So, U.S. authorities have ridden to the rescue of the financial system, generating the biggest rally in short-term bonds in decades amid talk the Federal Reserve might not hike rates at all next week given the stakes at play. The Asian day began with a bang when the Treasury and Fed announced they would cover all depositors at SVB, not just those under the $250,000 insurance cap, although share and bond holders would get no help. The same went for depositors at New-York based SignatureBank which was wrapped up over the weekend - marking the second- and third-largest failures in U.S. banking history.

  • Bitcoin surges to $26k as traders bet on a crypto comeback

    Bitcoin surges above $26,000 as traders place new bets on cryptocurrencies following the release of new inflation data and government efforts to stabilize the banking system.

  • Fed’s Tightening Plans Collide With SVB Fallout

    The Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures could put the Federal Reserve’s rate increases on hold, even as economic data suggest it has more work to do.

  • Crypto VC Digital Currency Group Turns To New Banking Partners After SVB Financial Debacle

    Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) is hunting for new banking partners for portfolio companies following the collapse of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY), and Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI). Santander, HSBC Holdings, Plc (NYSE: HSBC), Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB), BankProv, Bridge Bank, Mercury, Multis, and Series Financial are still keen to connect with crypto firms, CoinDesk reports citing relevant messages. The banking col

  • Private Equity Firms Eye Slice of $74 Billion SVB Loan Book

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest private equity firms are interested in snapping up a book of loans held by Silicon Valley Bank, as investors begin to circle the assets of the California lender that collapsed last week.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal B

  • Traders Once Again Betting Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Not

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond market has resumed pricing in better-than-even odds of a Federal Reserve rate hike next week, following Monday’s historic collapse in yields fueled by speculation that a spate of bank failures in the past week would stay the central bank’s hand.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks St

  • SVB Collapse: Regulators Are Reportedly Auctioning Failed Bank's Assets for Cash

    Regulators who have ruled out a bailout are looking to find money for depositors before markets open on Monday.

  • Green Fuel Frenzy Is Set to Drive a Canola Boom in the Southern US

    (Bloomberg) -- The race for ingredients to make green diesel and sustainable jet fuel is bringing Canada’s namesake crop into the American Deep South.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutChevron Corp. i

  • Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source

    Infinera Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of $1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said. Infinera shares rose over 11% on the news in afternoon trade to $7.64 a share.