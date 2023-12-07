Signatures collected 'well in excess' to put TIF to a public vote

Dec. 7—TRAVERSE CITY — A petition for a city charter amendment to require voter approval of Tax Increment Financing plans looks headed for city voters on the November 2024 election ballot.

City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said his office verified a sufficient number of signatures on Wednesday on an initiative petition to amend the city charter following a signature drive organized by residents opposed to extending the city's Downtown Development Authority's Moving Downtown Forward TIF plan, formerly known as TIF 97.

Marentette said the petition, submitted by city residents Frederick Bimber and Karen Nielsen on Nov. 13, included "well in excess" of the needed 650 signatures of registered city voters needed to put the issue on the ballot. That threshold represents 5 percent of the city's registered voters. The clerk will bring the proposed ballot question before the City Commission at its Jan. 16 meeting and ask the commission to put the proposal on the Nov. 5, 2024 general election ballot.

The petition, along with bright green door hangers featuring an image of a pig branded with the letters "DDA" feeding at a trough, was circulated in neighborhoods across the city this fall before the signatures were filed with the clerk's office less than a week after the Nov. 7 city election.

It states "We declare that tax increment financing ('TIF') plans shall be submitted to a vote of the people, since TIF plans divert local property tax revenue away from the general fund and basic city services such as police, fire, ambulance, streets and parks."

Bimber, a retired local attorney, said more than two dozen local residents helped on the petition drive. Circulators collected more than 1,000 signatures to support the TIF charter amendment, and had 872 of those certified by the clerk's office.

Bimber said the TIF process, which diverts property tax dollars from local governments for DDA projects and downtown maintenance, will take more than more than $2.7 million in local tax revenue this year for the DDA between its two existing TIF districts, a figure that will rise to more than $3 million next year.

"TIF is not free money — it comes from other sources," he said. "It's taking money away from elsewhere and spending it on DDA projects ... this should be put to the voters to decide, not in front of some non-elected board for it to decide."

The petition's certification comes as the DDA is ramping up efforts to bolster public support for the extension of the Moving Downtown Forward TIF plan, which expires in 2027. The DDA is seeking a 30-year extension of the TIF district to help fund several planned downtown improvements including a West End mixed-use development that includes a new parking deck and mix of workforce housing and retail space, improvements to Rotary Square, the Open Space and the Sara Hardy Farmers Market. It also includes upgrades to Boardman/Ottaway riverfront, plus ongoing maintenance costs for previous improvements in the TIF district.

The revamped TIF plan also includes a new regional "cost-sharing" model that would share some 30 percent of annual TIF revenues with the other local governments for some of the revenue they've lost. The DDA proposes sharing more than $1.4 million annually with those taxing units that include the city, Grand Traverse County, Northwestern Michigan College, the Bay Area Transportation Authority and others.

DDA Chief Executive Officer Jean Derenzy met with more than a dozen local business people on Wednesday morning at the Traverse Connect office to outline the TIF extension plans. She also plans to meet with other civic and professional groups, neighborhood associations and related organizations in the coming weeks to generate public support for the TIF extension, which she anticipates will go before the DDA Board in March and then to the City Commission in April.

Derenzy told the Traverse Connect group that TIF is currently the only legislative tool available to utilize regional tax revenue to support the downtown district, which she said benefits residents, businesses and municipalities throughout the Grand Traverse region. The loss of the Moving Downtown Forward TIF funds would cut DDA revenues by more than 40 percent, she said, totaling some $1.7 million annually.

"We can't do it alone — we need these regional partners," she said. "Those regional tax partners are very important so not just the city bears the burden of a healthy, thriving downtown."