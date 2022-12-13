3

Signet CEO explains why jewelry 'does much better than the rest of retail' during tough times

Sandra Salathe
·3 min read

Although the prospect of a mild recession in 2023 has weighed on many retailers and industries, jewelry is a more resilient category than others, Signet Jewelers (SIG) CEO Gina Drosos said.

"You know, jewelry is not immune to macroeconomic pressure, but I would say it's very different from most of the rest of retail," Drosos told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "Jewelry inherently holds its value, and customers know that. So they know that if they buy a nice piece of jewelry, it will be worth at least the same, if not have appreciated, a year later. So we see in tough times, even including recession, jewelry actually does much better than the rest of retail."

Drosos might be right in her assumption.

During its fiscal third quarter, Signet, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, delivered topline growth reaching $1.6 billion, with revenues up 2.9% year over year. The company struck an upbeat tone for the holidays on its earnings call, citing strength in website visits.

Women shop for jewelry in ALEX AND ANI at the King of Prussia Mall, United States&#39; largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Women shop for jewelry at the King of Prussia Mall, United States' largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

"One of our strategies has been to lead digital commerce in the jewelry category," Drosos said. "It's a category that traditionally was very brick-and-mortar based. People only went into a store so they could be consulted or try on the product. Now we're actually selling a lot of jewelry online, but [it's] mostly browsing. 67% of our customers go online before they come into the store."

In addition, Drosos explained that demand for lower-priced jewelry could possibly be waning as consumer trends change.

"Last year was a big year for lower-priced jewelry," Drosos said. "Stimulus was in the market, people really spending on themselves, which was great to see. Self-purchase tends to be a lower-priced purchase than bridal or romantic gifting, so we saw a big increase last year. That's been offset this year somewhat."

Signet dominates in the low- to mid-price jewelry business. The company owns brands including Jared, Kay, and Zales. It also acquired Blue Nile in October.

Tim Greenway/Staff Photographer: With the struggling economy area stores are offering big sales and discount on November 16, 2008. -- A customer looks at jewelry while shopping at Zales Jewelers at the Maine Mall. (Photo by Tim Greenway/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)
A customer looks at jewelry while shopping at Zales Jewelers at the Maine Mall on November 16, 2008. (Photo by Tim Greenway/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

"We're still up on a stack basis," Drosos noted. "But we've seen lower-income customers be more challenged. You know, discretionary price increases are impacting their discretionary spend more so than higher-income customers."

Despite this, Drosos mentioned transaction value was up 8% in the quarter and up 27% versus three years ago. She said a major part of that was recognizing that lower-income customers would be more challenged and adjusting accordingly.

"For that [lower-income] customer, we've added value-engineered product really to give them a great value, financing alternatives," Drosos said. "But we've also pivoted our marketing and our assortment to attract a higher-end customer."

Sandra Salathe is an editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @srsalathe

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla stock is trading at its ‘cheapest valuation’ in years, Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Tesla's stock has never been cheaper, based on some valuation measures. Here are the numbers.

  • Analysis-Whoosh tests Russian IPO interest as foreign investors frozen out

    Corporate Russia is watching closely this week as electric scooter firm Whoosh braves Russian economic isolation with Moscow's first IPO since the country sent troops into Ukraine. While breathing life into a moribund market, Whoosh's IPO could prove the exception as firms struggle to get close to valuations they once envisaged, bankers and strategists said. Whoosh on Monday more than halved the size of its initial public offering (IPO) to $36.5 million from an earlier $80 million target, saying shareholders would not now sell shares.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 500 Points Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Fed Meeting Set To Start; Tesla Stock Nears 2022 Low

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones industrials surged 528 points. Tesla stock neared its 2022 lows.

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas

    Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested by The Royal Bahamas Police Force following reports that the United States filed criminal charges against the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and is likely to request his extradition. The Office of the Attorney General of the Bahamas issued a statement today, which was reported by BNO and other news outlets, that it would hold Bankman-Fried in custody until “a formal request for extradition is made.”

  • Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final

    With surging runs and a striker’s instinct, Julián Álvarez carried Argentina into another World Cup final. Lionel Messi and the 22-year-old Álvarez were a pair of 5-feet-6 (1.70-meter) predators in a partnership that put to rest any hopes Croatia had of reaching back-to-back finals. The younger of the pair rose to the challenge on soccer's biggest stage with a huge performance on Tuesday, earning a penalty kick converted by the 35-year-old Messi before scoring twice to maybe even outshine his teammate — one of the greatest players the game has ever seen — in a 3-0 victory at Lusail Stadium.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy On A Bullish Update For Its Cancer Vaccine?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after the company offered a promising update for its cancer vaccine? Is MRNA stock a buy right now?

  • Lennar set to report Q4 earnings after Wednesday’s closing bell

    Yahoo Finance Live's Pras Subramanian looks at Lennar shares ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow afternoon.

  • Elon Musk Loses More Money Than Gates and Bezos

    The net worth of billionaire Elon Musk continues to plummet, exceeding the amount of money that both Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos have lost in 2022. As shares of Tesla , the electric car company where he serves as CEO, also declines, Musk has seen his net worth fall by $103 billion year-to-date as of Dec. 12, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bill Gates, the former CEO of Microsoft, has lost $23.5 billion of his net worth while Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon AMZN, has seen his fortune decline by $78.6 billion.

  • Australia to reform mobile wallet, cross-border payments

    Australia's central bank wants mobile wallet providers to offer least cost routing options for merchants by the end of 2024, under new regulatory powers set to be granted by the government. In a speech on the payments system, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said merchants should have the option of which mobile wallet service to use rather than being locked in to one system as is often the case now. Wallet providers needed to finalise their plans and share them with the industry so the necessary investments across the payments ecosystem can get under way, said Lowe.

  • India Aims to Harness the Market to Cut Deadly Air Pollution

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers in India are being encouraged to sell their crop waste rather than burn it to help accelerate progress on curbing fires that spread a deadly, choking smog across key cities.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherStocks Notch Post-CPI Gain on E

  • Illumina defends $7.1 billion Grail buy to fend off antitrust regulators

    U.S. life sciences company Illumina Inc on Tuesday defended its $7.1 billion acquisition of biotech firm Grail Inc , pledging to keep selling its DNA sequencing services to other firms, as it seeks to head off a potential vote by U.S. antitrust regulators to kill the deal. The Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, filed a complaint in March 2021 to stop Illumina's bid for its former subsidiary Grail. The agency cited concerns that Illumina, the dominant provider of DNA sequencing for multi-cancer early detection tests, might raise prices or refuse to keep selling to rivals of Grail, which is seeking to market a powerful test to diagnose many kinds of cancer from a single blood test.

  • Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC meeting of the year, and are widely expected to institute another interest rate hike – Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that we need to see more pain from high rates before inflatio

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed will face these two ‘unpleasant choices’ next year

    “This is what happens when an inflationary moment is allowed to get embedded into the economic system,” El-Erian said.

  • NASA to conduct first global water survey from space

    A NASA-led international satellite mission was set for blastoff from Southern California early on Thursday on a major Earth science project to conduct a comprehensive survey of the world's oceans, lakes and rivers for the first time. Dubbed SWOT, short for Surface Water and Ocean Topography, the advanced radar satellite is designed to give scientists an unprecedented view of the life-giving fluid covering 70% of the planet, shedding new light on the mechanics and consequences of climate change. A Falcon 9 rocket, owned and operated by billionaire Elon Musk's commercial launch company SpaceX, was set to liftoff before dawn on Thursday from the Vandenberg U.S. Space Force Base, about 170 miles (275 km) northwest of Los Angeles, to carry SWOT into orbit.

  • Apple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is preparing to allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads, part of a sweeping overhaul aimed at complying with strict European Union requirements coming in 2024.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherStocks Notch Post-CPI Gain o

  • Investors eye year-end rally as stocks pass week's first test with tame CPI

    Investors grew more upbeat about a year-end U.S. stock rally after a softer-than-expected inflation report on Tuesday lifted sentiment a day ahead of a Federal Reserve decision that looms as a second major test for markets this week. December is traditionally a rosy time of the year for stocks, but the month had gotten off to a rocky start with the S&P 500 last week posting its biggest weekly drop since late September as investors pared risk from portfolios ahead of potentially market-moving events. November's consumer price index released on Tuesday showed a smaller-than-expected rise for a second straight month, fueling optimism that the Fed would scale back its interest rate hikes that have punished asset prices this year.

  • FTX collapse isn’t just Coinbase’s problem — it’s also Robinhood’s

    Robinhood Markets Inc.'s turnaround efforts are likely to grate up against the implosion of crypto exchange FTX and the broader cryptocurrency market.

  • Alfonso Ribeiro says he 'could never be vegan': 'You do your thing and I'll have a steak or a burger'

    The 51-year-old actor shares his favorite foods ... and the ones he'd rather skip.

  • How Much Will a $200,000 Annuity Pay Me Per Month?

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'A sigh of relief for investors': Wall Street reacts to November inflation data

    Inflation eased in November, but the Federal Reserve's job is far from over. Here's what strategists are saying about last month's CPI report.