Signet sees benefit of 'strong digital capabilities' with 'human touch'
Signet Jewelers (SIG), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, as a surge in online purchases complemented the reopening of stores.
For the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, Signet reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.15, topping expectations of $3.54. Revenue also beat estimates, coming in at $2.2 billion, compared to forecasts of $2.1 billion.
"Obviously, it was a tough first half of the year with store closures and all of the disruption from COVID, but our team really adapted quickly. They showed great agility, learned new skills, brought new technologies onboard, and we were able to serve our customers in many new and different ways for the holiday season and, as a result, had very strong results," CEO Gina Drosos told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday afternoon.
Signet, the parent company of brands such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, JamesAllen.com, and Jared: The Galleria of Jewelry, to mention a few, saw its total same-store sales grow 7% in the quarter. E-commerce sales grew by more than 70% from a year ago and represented 23.4% of total sales, compared to 13.9% of total sales in the year-ago period. Brick-and-mortar same-store sales declined 4.2% in the quarter.
In the first quarter, Signet expects to deliver same-store sales between 80% to 84%.
"I think we're really beginning to get that equation right — very strong digital capabilities, but the human touch and expertise that our jewelry consultants bring, whether that's in stores or online, is unrivaled," Drosos added.
When Drosos took the CEO job in 2017, she was tasked with transforming the company — from its slumping sales to diversifying its culture. To spark that change, Drosos embarked on a three-pillar transformation plan in March 2018 known as "The Path To Brilliance," focusing on customers, omnichannel, and a culture of agility and efficiency.
Most people buy jewelry, especially diamond jewelry, in stores, but Drosos declared early in her tenure that digital would be an area the company would need to grow. According to Drosos, e-commerce accounted for a little over 5% of Signet's total sales before launching the Path To Brilliance plan.
"We just closed the year with over 20%, so we've had more than a four-fold increase in our percentage of sales online. That's because we've brought many new capabilities to that channel," Drosos added.
During the pandemic, Signet launched virtual, videoconference, and curbside consultations. The company is continuing to add new ways of selling jewelry, Drosos noted.
"Now we're thinking even differently. We're thinking about connected commerce and how we take applications like virtual try-on or visual search, and how we connect those directly into our store teams, or our 700 virtual consultants, so that we can advise customers, as quickly as possible in what they're looking for," Drosos added.
On Thursday, Drosos outlined the next chapter of Signet's multi-year strategy dubbed "Inspiring Brilliance." Her new four-point plan includes winning in its core big businesses with a focus on data-driven marketing and strengthened assortment; accelerate services such as care/repair/design by growing from $500 million to $2 billion; lead digital commerce by increasing the percentage of e-commerce business and market share; and expand in the mid-market segment by focusing on accessible luxury and value to bring in more customers.
According to Drosos, embracing a culture of innovation and agility has been critical to the retailer executing its strategy.
"I think, to some extent, we had become too siloed, a bit risk-averse, and we've really tried, especially during COVID, to make it OK to try new things — it's alright to fail as long as we learn and we pick up quickly and move on. And that kind of innovative culture is what we want for the future. I think for some companies or some companies, COVID was a derailer. For Signet, it actually focused our energy, and we adopted the phrase, 'pressure makes diamonds,' and certainly, that's what our team delivered," she said.
Julia La Roche is a correspondent for Yahoo Finance.