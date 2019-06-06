Signet: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Thursday reported a loss of $10 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The jewelry company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in August, Signet expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Signet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.88 to $3.17 per share, with revenue ranging from $6 billion to $6.06 billion.

Signet shares have declined 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIG