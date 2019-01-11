Do You Like Signet Industries Limited (NSE:SIGNETIND) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Signet Industries Limited’s (NSE:SIGNETIND) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Signet Industries has a price to earnings ratio of 6.22, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹6.22 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Signet Industries:

P/E of 6.22 = ₹42 ÷ ₹6.75 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s nice to see that Signet Industries grew EPS by a stonking 33% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 5.2% annually, over the last five years. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does Signet Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (21.4) for companies in the trade distributors industry is higher than Signet Industries’s P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Signet Industries shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Signet Industries’s P/E?

Signet Industries has net debt worth a very significant 143% of its market capitalization. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Signet Industries’s P/E Ratio

Signet Industries trades on a P/E ratio of 6.2, which is below the IN market average of 17. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.